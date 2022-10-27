ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Football Coach Fired For Praying On The Field To Be Reinstated

By Bill Galluccio
 5 days ago
A high school football coach from Washington State will be reinstated after he was fired for holding prayers on the field after games.

Joseph Kennedy contested his firing, and the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court. In June, the Justices ruled that Kennedy had a First Amendment right to pray on the field and should get his job back.

The Bremerton School District said that it has reached an agreement with Kennedy to reinstate him by March 15, 2023 , and will not stop him from holding postgame prayer sessions on the field.

Officials said there are still some issues that need to be worked out between both parties with the United States District Court.

"The parties disagree about the appropriate wording for an order from the district court about the conduct of Kennedy's prayers, and the court will have to decide that question. The parties will submit their proposals on November 8," the school district said in a statement .

"Kennedy is entitled to request reasonable attorney fees, by submitting a fee application to the district court within 60 days after the case is otherwise resolved. The court will then decide what amount is reasonable," the statement continued.

