101.1. The Wiz

Spooky, Sexy, Cool: A Gallery Of Our Favorite Celeb Costumes

By J. Bachelor
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UPggf_0ip1MlVN00

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor


The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a chance to dress up and so, for the young (and young at heart), here’s another annual look at our favorite celeb looks over the years.

But do you have your costume yet? If not: Don’t worry, there’s still a little time to find inspiration for this year’s ghoulish gear.

1. That’s Kendrick Lamar as Moses at a 2014 party in Puerto Rico

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4Gsd_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

2. Megan killed this Hellraiser look

3. “Black-ish” Season Six saw Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Dress as Princess Jasmine & Aladin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fxl3e_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

4. Another great look from “Black-ish” – Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y1YVV_0ip1MlVN00
Source:Getty

5. Kim Kardashian in 2010 as Little Red Riding Hood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCV1o_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

6. Doja Cat All Dolled Up As Cynthia From ‘Rugrats’

7. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop

8. Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum at Klum’s 2019 Halloween Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44psQo_0ip1MlVN00
Source:Getty

9. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!

10. LeBron James As Freddy!

11. Rihanna’s 2018 look for a Halloween event in England

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uacI_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

12. Last year Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad

13. Lizzo in 2021 As Yoda From ‘Star Wars’

14. Ok this wasn’t Halloween but Lil Nas X and this gold fit was FIRE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eIBkt_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

15. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!

16. Throwback of J. Cole as a Scarecrow

17. You know Diddy don’t miss a party. Here he is as a pilot in 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYYH2_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

18. Beyonce as rap icon Lil Kim

19. Nas as Michael Jackson for a 2018 Vegas Halloween Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEr1F_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

20. Offset in 2020 arriving to a party dressed as The Mask

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEfFK_0ip1MlVN00 Source:Getty

