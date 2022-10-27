ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Tunnel toll relief starts November 1 for qualified drivers

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting on Tuesday, November 1, qualified Hampton Roads drivers could receive a 50% discount when driving through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels. The rebate can be used for 10 transactions a week and will be applied to the E-ZPass Virginia account the day after the toll is used.
NORFOLK, VA
Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
NORFOLK, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Baby Rocco!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We have a big announcement for you all today. Tara had her baby boy, Rocco! He was born Thursday morning at 8 pounds, 12 ounces. We are happy to say both Tara and Rocco are doing well. Welcome to the world Rocco!
PORTSMOUTH, VA
These newborns in costume will put you in the Halloween spirit

Newborn babies in costume are the true treats this Halloween. The staff at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, made sure their tiniest patients would not miss out on Halloween festivities, despite being in the hospital's women and infant and neo-natal intensive care units for the holiday, dressing them up as farmers and farm animals and throwing them a sweet celebration of their own.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Teens barred from trick-or-treating in most of Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads. Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines. Here's a breakdown of the laws and...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia man arrested on drug charges in Salvo

(Dare County Sheriff’s Office) On October 28, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force was working an investigation involving a person believed to be coming in from Virginia selling illegal narcotics in and around the Shell Road area of Salvo, NC. During the investigation, a search...
SALVO, NC
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
2 hurt in drive-by shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two high school age boys are recovering after a drive-by shooting in Chesapeake Saturday just after 11 p.m., the Chesapeake Police Department said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Acorn Street and learned that a gold SUV had driven past the area, and people inside the vehicle fired several shots, the department said.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

