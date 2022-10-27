ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampeños are invited to go 'full Quinlan' at Independent Bar's Sunday Halloween concert

By Ray Roa
Independent Bar & Cafe ’s Halloween weekend actually kicks off Saturday with its “ Bat Sabbath” night , but continues with this folksy Sunday evening show on Oct. 30 .

The lineup features a visit from Tampa expat Max Norton, who now calls Nashville home, and costumes are encouraged.

Like the Seminole Heights venue noted, we’d be floored if everyone donned “The Full Quinlan”—flannel shirt, jeans, glasses and a hat to match—in honor of Tampa’s songwriter laureate who anchors the no-cover affair.

