The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night

Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Sit back and sip at First Miracle Vine and Wine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. First Miracle Vine and Wine opened up not too long ago, and its' owners create delicious wines to sell in their taproom. According to their Facebook page, Randall & Stephanie Carter founded First Miracle Vine and Wine as a way to make excellent wine right here in our beautiful southern climate. They do everything by hand themselves from planting to pruning and harvesting. Their wines are made in small batches and, yes, they are bottled by hand. They want people to come visit the farm and enjoy this hidden gem in laid-back rustic setting. They also do events, ask them about that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday

The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
macaronikid.com

Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!

You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
MINT HILL, NC
charlottemagazine.com

A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits

Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations

CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak

Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bessemercity.com

Veterans Day Holiday Closures

City Hall and Administrative Facilities will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation.
scoopcharlotte.com

It’s Here. Our Heated Patios Update for Winter 2022

One of our favorite things to do? Dine al fresco. Just because the temps are dropping doesn’t mean that has to come to an end this winter. We’ve updated our heated patio options for Fall/Winter 2022 in Charlotte and areas beyond. So get out and enjoy a warm, happy meal with the ones you love; organized by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening. First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon. Mainly dry and warmer week ahead. Cloudy and cool for the rest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
ROCK HILL, SC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
