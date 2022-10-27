Read full article on original website
charlottesmartypants.com
The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall will be lit tonight and Halloween night
Smarties, this is such a neat Halloween tradition that started in the Elizabeth neighborhood but is open to all to enjoy: The Great Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall!. It’s a giant display of carved pumpkins with a different word of inspiration each year (like “Peace” “Earth” “Together”) and it will be lit in a ceremony tonight (Sunday) at 6:45 p.m. The shelves of pumpkins 20 feet high and 60 feet long will be relit on Halloween night. Anybody can bring a carved pumpkin to add to the wall. The location rotates every year, and this year it’s at 2229 Greenway Ave at the corner of Laurel and Greenway Aves.
WCNC
Sit back and sip at First Miracle Vine and Wine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. First Miracle Vine and Wine opened up not too long ago, and its' owners create delicious wines to sell in their taproom. According to their Facebook page, Randall & Stephanie Carter founded First Miracle Vine and Wine as a way to make excellent wine right here in our beautiful southern climate. They do everything by hand themselves from planting to pruning and harvesting. Their wines are made in small batches and, yes, they are bottled by hand. They want people to come visit the farm and enjoy this hidden gem in laid-back rustic setting. They also do events, ask them about that.
WBTV
COSTUMES: 9 of the best Halloween photos sent to WBTV so far
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Happy Halloween! The big day is here and plenty of our viewers have sent photos to WBTV showing that not all costumes have to be spooky! It’s about having a good time. So, make that last-minute trick-or-treat bag and join in on the fun!. Share...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
macaronikid.com
Got Candy? Trade it in for Cash!
You've spent the whole night trick-or-treating and as your child sits on the living room floor or at the kitchen table counting pieces, you wonder: what now? There have been years that we literally reused candy from one Halloween into the next, simply because of the abundance and the selection that remained.
charlottemagazine.com
A Survey of Charlotte’s Tastiest Biscuits
Even without the alliteration, Biscuit Saturdays at Wentworth & Fenn are a worthy complement to Taco Tuesdays. Chef-owner Samantha Allen, one of the city’s premier names in pastry, spotlights both sweet and savory biscuits. During a recent visit, the gorgeous Shishito & Goat Cheese Biscuit ($6) on the counter was a surprise, even if Allen is known for her flavor combinations. The shishito is an East Asian pepper that’s milder than a jalapeño—a superb partner for a biscuit infused with goat cheese, garlic, and onion compound butter. Just writing this has me counting down to Saturday. —Andy Smith.
RANKED: These are CLT’s top flight destinations
CHARLOTTE — The Big Apple is a popular destination for travelers catching a flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 of this year, there were 45,183 total flights between the Charlotte airport and its top-20 destinations, ranked by departing flight count. Three New York City-area airports accounted for almost 19% of those flights.
WBTV
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital’s NICU unit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The NICU babies at Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital in Charlotte were ready for Halloween. The precious preemies were adorned in costumes created by Preemies of the Carolinas. They were dressed up as everything from Captain America to ladybugs to mermaids. Hemby Children’s Hospital...
wccbcharlotte.com
After No Winner Saturday Night, Powerball Jackpot Now Stands At $1 Billion
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One lucky lottery player could be in for a very big Halloween night. With no winner Saturday night, the Powerball jackpot now stands at a staggering $1 billion. It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30 year history that the grand prize has hit a billion...
country1037fm.com
One Charlotte Dog Daycare Closed After Respiratory Virus Outbreak
Dog owners all over the Carolinas are getting a real scare today with the news of respiratory viruses spreading among canines in North and South Carolina and in many parts of the country. At least one Charlotte doggie daycare has had to resort to very limited services because of a respiratory virus spreading there.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
bessemercity.com
Veterans Day Holiday Closures
City Hall and Administrative Facilities will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation.
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
scoopcharlotte.com
It’s Here. Our Heated Patios Update for Winter 2022
One of our favorite things to do? Dine al fresco. Just because the temps are dropping doesn’t mean that has to come to an end this winter. We’ve updated our heated patio options for Fall/Winter 2022 in Charlotte and areas beyond. So get out and enjoy a warm, happy meal with the ones you love; organized by neighborhood for your convenience.
Vandals hit homes decorated for Halloween in Union County, sheriff says
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Vandals struck at least three Union County neighborhoods the weekend before Halloween. “We were sitting on the couch watching some movies Saturday night and heard a loud bang, dogs barked,” resident Brandon Crain said. “We got up, and the skeleton was the in the graveyard.”
WBTV
Rain, thunderstorms possible through the rest of Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stick with us through the rest of Halloween with a few rumbles of thunder possible this evening. First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday: AM patchy fog, warmer afternoon. Mainly dry and warmer week ahead. Cloudy and cool for the rest...
qcnews.com
Rock Hill hospital hosts special Halloween for parents, newborns in NICU
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Newborns and parents at Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill were treated to a special Halloween party this weekend. “The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Aneisha Heath Manager of the NICU at Piedmont Medical Center.
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
NC news anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
