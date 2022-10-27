Read full article on original website
Why Martin Maldonado’s bat was illegal, explained
Here is the exact reason why the bat gifted by Albert Pujols to Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is considered illegal by MLB. There was some controversy surrounding the Houston Astros in the postseason. It was determined that catcher Martin Maldonado received a bat from St. Louis Cardinals slugger and former Los Angeles Angels teammate Albert Pujols and used in Game 1 was actually illegal.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager
The White Sox are now the only managerial opening remaining. This afternoon, it was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN that Matt Quatraro, the bench coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, will be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals. He becomes the third manager to be hired this offseason, following Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Skip Schumaker (Marlins).
Report: Marlins retain pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.
The Miami Marlins are bringing back Mel Stottlemyre Jr. on a new multi-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid
