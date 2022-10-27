ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why Martin Maldonado’s bat was illegal, explained

Here is the exact reason why the bat gifted by Albert Pujols to Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is considered illegal by MLB. There was some controversy surrounding the Houston Astros in the postseason. It was determined that catcher Martin Maldonado received a bat from St. Louis Cardinals slugger and former Los Angeles Angels teammate Albert Pujols and used in Game 1 was actually illegal.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

The White Sox are now the only managerial opening remaining. This afternoon, it was reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN that Matt Quatraro, the bench coach of the Tampa Bay Rays, will be the next manager of the Kansas City Royals. He becomes the third manager to be hired this offseason, following Bruce Bochy (Rangers) and Skip Schumaker (Marlins).
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Astros' Martin Maldonado uses illegal bat in World Series courtesy of Albert Pujols

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado spent six years in Milwaukee. In 2016 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Two years later the Angels traded him to the Houston Astros. At season end in 2018 he elected free agency and signed with the Royals. In 2019 he was traded twice and eventually ended up back in Houston where he has been ever since.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy