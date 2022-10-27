OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO