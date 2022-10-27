Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
KOMO News
New program allows people to get paid while going to school for behavioral health
SEATTLE, Wash. — The number of people suffering behavioral health issues in Washington state is big. More than one in five (22%) adults in Washington reported some kind of mental health issue in 2020 and one-quarter of them said they could not access care, according to the State of Mental Health in America.
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8
The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the...
rentonreporter.com
Are South King County’s poverty problems here to stay? | Livingston
To our current community leaders, we must look pretty good. We have essential services being done, parks, police working hard, streets maintained, South King Fire and Lakehaven Utility District doing their jobs, and people are continuing to move to Federal Way — so we have growth. But are we...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
shorelineareanews.com
County Executive: Progress in improving conditions for both people in custody and for staff
Two months after Executive Constantine appointed a Special Deputy to provide additional support in implementing critical actions at King County’s correctional facilities, the County has made great progress in improving conditions for people in custody and staff. Most immediately, actions include a set of in-person activities that are returning...
southsoundbiz.com
November Event to Showcase Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates
Graduates from the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Nov. 8 to showcase their businesses. The Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood. Attendance is free and guests can RSVP online at the Tacoma Chamber website's events page.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Police Department Scheduled for Violent Crime Reduction Plan Update at Study Session on Tuesday
The City Council will receive an update on the City of Tacoma’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan during Study Session this Tuesday, November 1 at noon in City Council Chambers (Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market Street, First Floor, on TV Tacoma and on ZOOM. Review progress of the Violent Crime...
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
Chronicle
Patient at Western State Hospital Held in Roommate's Death
A Western State Hospital patient is jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 69-year-old roommate Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a medical-aid call at 6:55 p.m. Friday at the...
KUOW
Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income
Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
q13fox.com
Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
Jury deliberations underway for alleged getaway driver in 2009 murder of four Lakewood officers
Lawyers make their case to a Pierce County jury, now deciding the fate of the alleged getaway driver after the murders of four Lakewood police officers more than a decade ago. Darcus Allen is accused of being an accomplice in the execution-style murders. The officers were gunned down three days after Thanksgiving in 2009.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
thejoltnews.com
Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police
The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
Chronicle
Man Detained After Trying to Start Fire Along I-5 in Thurston County, State Patrol Says
A man was detained Friday by Washington State Patrol troopers and ultimately taken to an area hospital after he tried to start a fire along the freeway near Lacey, a trooper said Sunday. About 4:25 p.m., State Patrol began to receive a number of 911 calls from passing motorists, including...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Comments / 1