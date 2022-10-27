ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
q13fox.com

Community forum to discuss public safety concerns in Pierce County

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore on Tuesday will give an update on his crime reduction plan during a Tacoma City Council study session. Moore presented the first version of the plan in July, pitching more police visibility, especially in neighborhoods where crime is happening repetitively. He also called for more resources and community outreach. As city council prepares to hear updates from the police chief, leaders in Pierce County are preparing for a forum on public safety.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
WASHINGTON STATE
rentonreporter.com

Are South King County’s poverty problems here to stay? | Livingston

To our current community leaders, we must look pretty good. We have essential services being done, parks, police working hard, streets maintained, South King Fire and Lakehaven Utility District doing their jobs, and people are continuing to move to Federal Way — so we have growth. But are we...
KING COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

November Event to Showcase Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates

Graduates from the Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood on Nov. 8 to showcase their businesses. The Pierce County Business Accelerator Showcase will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clover Park Technical College McGavick Conference Center in Lakewood. Attendance is free and guests can RSVP online at the Tacoma Chamber website's events page.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Patient at Western State Hospital Held in Roommate's Death

A Western State Hospital patient is jailed on suspicion of murder in the death of his 69-year-old roommate Friday night, according to a spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to a medical-aid call at 6:55 p.m. Friday at the...
LAKEWOOD, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man pleads for help finding stolen van, cat in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A man is asking for the public's help, heartsick after his van was stolen in Olympia with his cat ‘Precious’ still inside. Nick Saviers said he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his all-black female cat in the back. Saviers said ‘Precious’ was staying in her soft gray-colored crate wearing a gold, white and black body harness.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good

A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
BREMERTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Property crime and prevention briefing by Olympia Police

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) briefed the Olympia Community Livability & Public Safety Committee about property crime data and statistics during its October 26 regular meeting. “We're going to talk a little bit about property crimes here in the city of Olympia tonight. There are a couple [of] ways that...
OLYMPIA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy