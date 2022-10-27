Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Dartmouth cardiology leader dies at 38
Cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap, MD, passed away Oct. 21 at the age of 38. Dr. Gilstrap joined the Heart and Vascular Center at the Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in 2018. In 2021, she was appointed program head for advanced deart disease and transplant cardiology. Her research focused on improving quality...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient care navigation: delivering holistic care and returning joy to medicine
Smoothing the transitions between different parts of the patient care journey has become a growing part of hospitals' strategies to improve the patient experience. During an October webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Vituity, healthcare innovation leaders discussed how patient care navigation is becoming an integral part of clinical operations and the benefits it delivers to patients and providers. Panelists were:
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient bill care: innovation in patients' financial experiences for better engagement
Patients are increasingly looking for retail-like experiences when it comes to healthcare, and that includes the bill pay experience. Rather than just adding options for where or how to pay, some healthcare innovators are treating the financial experience as a critical quality element. During the Becker's Hospital Review 7th Annual...
beckershospitalreview.com
At Massachusetts General, 800 patients wait for psychiatric care
Massachusetts General Hospital is among the mental health providers across the U.S. that has experienced an overwhelming demand for psychiatric services, The Washington Post reported Oct. 29. The Boston-based teaching hospital reported 800 patients on its psychiatry wait list this summer. As a result, the organization asked physicians Aug. 18...
beckershospitalreview.com
79% of Americans say virtual primary care helped them take charge of health
Digital technology continues to advance personal healthcare management and virtual primary care, with 79 percent of patients indicating that virtual primary care has allowed them to take charge of their health, according to a new study from Indianapolis-based Elevance Health. Researchers conducted an online study of over 5,000 U.S. adults...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nuvance Health launches cognitive care-at-home program
Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health has started a remote patient monitoring program for patients with mild cognitive impairment that aims to improve their condition at home. The health system is one of the first to pilot the Neuroglee Connect virtual platform that allows neurologists to remotely track patients and keep them active with mentally stimulating activities via an iPad.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo, Mass General among health systems investing in virtual care
Below is a list of investments that health systems made in virtual care startups, programs and initiatives in October:. Boston-based Mass General Brigham Ventures, the venture capital arm of Mass General Brigham, joined a $26 million investment round for virtual pediatric mental health treatment platform InStride Health. Created by two Harvard-trained clinicians, InStride Health offers pediatric patients struggling with mental health issues individual and group therapy, coaching and medication management.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health systems zero in on exec teams
At least half a dozen health systems announced changes to their executive ranks in the past month. As health systems find themselves in untenable financial positions and looming risk of an economic recession, job cuts and layoffs in hospitals and health systems are increasingly likely. In a report released Oct. 18 from Kaufman Hall based on response from 86 health system leaders, 46 percent said labor costs are the largest opportunity for cost reduction — up significantly from the 17 percent of leaders who said the same last year.
beckershospitalreview.com
$1.9B paid to physicians, advanced practice clinicians by medical industry in '21: report
Advanced practice clinicians received more payments from drug companies compared to medical device companies, while physicians accepted more funds from medical device companies versus drug companies, according to a new study from Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health. The same portion of each group accepted payments, but the physicians received a greater...
beckershospitalreview.com
Florida medical board pursues ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The Florida Board of Medicine on Oct. 28 voted to start drafting a rule that would ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, making it the first medical board in the U.S. to pursue such action, NBC News reported Oct. 29. The new rule would prevent Florida minors from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Connecticut health system rolls out remote monitoring program for mild brain injuries
Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health system is launching the Neuroglee Connect system to monitor at-home patients with mild cognitive impairments. The program provides patients with brain-stimulating activities and assessments that can track deterioration. Neurologists use the data to track patient progress and decide whether further intervention is needed, according to an Oct. 31 Nuvance news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
How Mayo Clinic saved $15M in annual chemotherapy drug costs
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic researchers developed new dose rounding rules that saved 9,814 vials of drug and saved more than $7 million in six months. The study, published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, analyzed all drugs listed in the electronic health record used in injectable form for cancer treatment and developed rounding rules that would cut waste. The rules were applied at the dose calculation stage before provider signature.
beckershospitalreview.com
MSU Health Care sees patient satisfaction increase with remote care services
East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care's remote patient monitoring services have helped patients increase ownership of their health outcomes, reduce emergency room admissions and improve patient satisfaction. The program, Care Everyday, has improved patients' systolic readings by 11.8 points and their diastolic readings by 7.97 points, according to an Oct....
beckershospitalreview.com
The 17 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties
As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments by the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2023 to 17 hospitals across the country. That figure compares with 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal 2022. The maximum 3 percent payment cut for these hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS penalizes 2,273 hospitals for high readmissions: 6 things to know
CMS evaluated two and a half years of readmission cases for Medicare patients through the Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program and penalized 2,273 hospitals that had a greater-than-expected rate of return, according to a Nov. 1 report from Kaiser Health News. The average payment reduction was 0.43 percent, the lowest rate...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham implements DexCare's digital health platform
Boston-based Mass General Brigham is implementing health data company DexCare's platform-as-a-service to improve the health system's virtual care. The DexCare platform aims to decrease Mass General's overcrowded emergency room facilities' use by expanding virtual care options. The health system is working to integrate digital care as part of its new digital front door, according to an Oct. 31 DexCare news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
1st human-pig heart transplant unexpectedly changed heart's electrical system, research suggests
American Heart Association researchers found heart rhythms in the first pig-to-human heart transplant changed from what is expected from a pig heart. The first pig-to-human heart transplant was performed in January. Researchers then took electrocardiograms for each of the 61 days the patient survived. Pig hearts in pig bodies show a short PR interval of 50 to 120 milliseconds, a short QRS of 70 to 90 milliseconds, and a short QT of 260 to 380 milliseconds, according to an Oct. 31 news release from the AHA.
beckershospitalreview.com
Brightwork Health IT Helps Summa Health Transform Its Relationship With Electronic Health Record Vendor Epic
Brightwork’s assistance aims to drive operational efficiency and patient experience improvements for Summa Health. SEATTLE, WA – October 31, 2022 -- Brightwork Health IT (Brightwork), an IT consultancy that helps healthcare organizations with large-scale IT implementations, digital transformation initiatives, and technical resources, announced today that its work to transform Summa Health’s utilization of the Epic health record system has been completed. This implementation enables Summa to create a single, unified health record for each patient so that physicians and other providers can access one comprehensive health profile.
beckershospitalreview.com
UnityPoint spins off 3 Illinois hospitals to Carle Health
Urbana, Ill.-based Carle Health signed a strategic affiliation agreement with Peoria, Ill.-based UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health. The agreement results in Carle Health taking over as the parent organization of UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois, which includes Peoria-based Methodist and Procter, and Pekin (Ill.)...
beckershospitalreview.com
UVA joins dozens of organizations advocating for increased lung cancer screenings
Charlottesville, Va.-based UVA Health Cancer Center is joining more than 50 cancer organizations to advocate for increased access to and use of low-dose computed tomography scans for lung cancer. The effort to make screenings more easily accessible aims to support the Biden administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative, which aims to reduce...
Comments / 0