Mount Vernon recognizes & commemorates the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon has officially recognized and wishes to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Williams Flowers. WHEREAS, Williams Flowers was incorporated in 1922; and WHEREAS, Williams Flowers is a full-service, family-owned and operated florist business serving all of Knox County; and.
Health forces Kirby to resign from Mount Vernon City Council
MOUNT VERNON – Josh Kirby resigned from his Mount Vernon First Ward City Council seat effective Oct. 20. Kirby was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor after first experiencing symptoms in January. Since his diagnosis and during treatments, he attended City Council meetings in a limited number starting in June.
Duane Edward Shaw
Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
What is State Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
Mount Vernon plans reorganization to help replace Utilities staff
MOUNT VERNON – Vacancies in Mount Vernon’s Water and Wastewater Utilities have led Utilities Director Tom Marshall to propose creating new supervisory positions without adding staff so the city can attract applicants. Marshall told the Mount Vernon City Council at its Monday night meeting that Brian McKeever, the...
Owners beware: These 10 dog breeds are stolen the most
The FOX 8 I-Team has found which breeds of dogs get stolen the most. We investigated after we found a skyrocketing number of cases of thieves stealing dogs.
Ohio man sentenced for death of live-in girlfriend
A 38-year-old man is heading to prison for the next 25 years.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
DeWine announces $100 million in funding for electric vehicle charging stations
COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that $100 million is now available to help support more electric vehicle charging stations in the state. DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, began accepting proposals for companies to install and operate EV charging stations in the state. Proposals...
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
J.D. Vance campaigns with Gov. Mike DeWine; Tim Ryan stumps in Appalachia as Ohio’s U.S. Senate election nears
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio – With the election just 10 days away, J.D. Vance spent his Saturday trying to consolidate votes among Ohio Republicans, while Ryan worked to try to peel them off. J.D. Vance, a Republican writer who’s positioned himself in this race as a conservative insurgent, appeared in Cincinnati...
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
National metrics show just how bad DeWine has been at governing Ohio
The editorial board of The Plain Dealer and cleveland.com has endorsed “Mike DeWine for Ohio governor” (Oct. 30). They did so because he is a good “manager.” Yet U.S. News & World Report ranks Ohio 36th of the 50 states; in education, we’ve fallen to 31st.
KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
‘Minor blip;’ Ohio Lottery says issue temporarily impacted sales of Powerball tickets Monday
DAYTON — A statewide issue plagued some Ohioans looking to purchase a Powerball ticket ahead of Monday’s drawing. News Center 7 received reports just after noon on Monday that a number of Greene County locations were unable to process Powerball tickets. >> How much money will you get...
OHSAA announces football regional quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 4
Greater Cincinnati has 25 high school football teams competing this Friday night in the OHSAA regional quarterfinal round.
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
