Mount Vernon, OH

Mount Vernon News

Health forces Kirby to resign from Mount Vernon City Council

MOUNT VERNON – Josh Kirby resigned from his Mount Vernon First Ward City Council seat effective Oct. 20. Kirby was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor after first experiencing symptoms in January. Since his diagnosis and during treatments, he attended City Council meetings in a limited number starting in June.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Duane Edward Shaw

Duane Edward Shaw, age 77, of Mount Vernon passed away at his home on Saturday, October 29, 2022. In keeping with Duane’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family will observe a private service.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

What is State Issue 1?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Election day is next week and there are big races on the ballot in Ohio, including the contests for governor and U.S. Senate. News Center 7′s John Bedell is breaking down one of two complicated questions that is on the ballot for voters to decide on.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Mount Vernon plans reorganization to help replace Utilities staff

MOUNT VERNON – Vacancies in Mount Vernon’s Water and Wastewater Utilities have led Utilities Director Tom Marshall to propose creating new supervisory positions without adding staff so the city can attract applicants. Marshall told the Mount Vernon City Council at its Monday night meeting that Brian McKeever, the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Fox 19

KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
LEXINGTON, KY
Cleveland.com

Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion; $1 million ticket sold in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Disappointed you didn’t win the $1 billion jackpot in the Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, Powerball drawing?. Here’s the deal ... nobody won it, so the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1.2 billion for the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history and the second-largest Powerball jackpot.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

