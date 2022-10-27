Read full article on original website
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
2 police officers shot in Newark, New Jersey, now authorities are looking for a suspect, police say
Two police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon in Newark, New Jersey, and authorities are looking for a suspect, according to several law enforcement sources.
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
Most candidates for top election posts say no to hand counts
The majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots
Florida parking lot shootout leaves one dead and eight injured
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in eight people being injured and one person losing their life on Saturday.
