ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump, alligators and a $50m prize: LIV Golf’s first season reaches finale

By Ewan Murray at Doral
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49rb09_0ip1KCje00
Sergio García and Donald Trump talk during the pro-am tournament at the LIV Golf series finale.

By the time Team Trump reached the 10th tee, the acolytes were waiting in line. “That swing looks like another four years!” bellowed one as Donald carried the water with a decent drive. “You think Biden could do that?” asked the 45th president of the United States. “He wouldn’t even reach the [ladies’] tee.” Neither could Eric Trump, who topped his shot into an alligator-infested pond. The War on Drugs blared out in the background, secret service agents patrolled the fairways. We really are experiencing the wildest and weirdest of golfing times.

It is poetic that this $50m finale to LIV Golf’s maiden season is taking place at the Trump-owned Blue Monster at Doral. Many believe Saudi Arabia has created one with this ostentatious scheme, which finds itself in direct and frequently vicious conflict with golf’s traditional ecosystem.

The Doral Open was a PGA Tour event between 1962 and 2006, when Tiger Woods won the second of back-to-back titles. Woods prevailed again in 2007 in what had been rebranded as a World Golf Championship; the series of events created in part to stave off a Greg Norman-led challenge to the status quo. Norman, now front and centre of all things LIV, must chuckle at the coincidence of it all. Gone are the WGC-branded hats in the pro shop. In their place, Make America Great Again caps are $36 a pop.

The final staging of the WGC‑Cadillac Championship came in 2016, with a switch to Mexico City prompting a furious reaction from Trump. “I hope they have kidnapping insurance,” he said. Some believe LIV has stolen this sport’s heart. What is undeniable is that this body has shaken golf to its very foundations.

The assistance of $2bn from Saudi’s Public Investment Fund naturally helps with that but the sight of major champions carrying out media duties here in the past few days endorsed the sense that LIV has proven a lot of sceptics wrong. Trump played with two of those marquee names, Brooks Koepka and Sergio García, over successive nines on Thursday.

“It was fun, I enjoyed it,” said Koepka. “He didn’t give me any tips because he didn’t want me to beat him. But we had a great time, it’s always fun playing with him. He is actually a pretty good putter.” Professional golfers in the United States typically lean to the right, it should be noted.

Koepka had played his nine‑hole stretch in six under par, which served as a reminder that not every LIV golfer is bound for the knacker’s yard. It is clear the contingent in southern Florida have grown tired of questions about the morality of them accepting Saudi riches, feuds between tours and broken relationships. “I don’t have a problem,” said García when asked whether friendships had been broken beyond repair by LIV’s emergence. “You’re asking the wrong person. That’s all I’m going to say. I don’t have a problem with any one of them.”

This marks tournament eight of LIV’s controversial existence. Others, staged between London and Bangkok, have drawn intrigue without anybody outside hardened golf fans seeming particularly aware about winners or losers. A key problem for LIV is that it remains without a main broadcast deal, which limits its visibility. The continuing failure to receive acceptance from the Official World Golf Rankings is another fundamental barrier to progress, albeit LIV could argue with a degree of legitimacy that it has fallen victim to bruised egos on existing tours.

Adrián Otaegui, earlier a peripheral figure on LIV, won the DP World Tour’s Andalucia Masters and was promptly hauled back into the breakaway tent having become a useful commodity. It is the most fierce of power struggles. Trump, who was embarrassed by the WGC switch, is a willing participant. Norman continues to lurk in the shadows, which is intriguing given the scale of his LIV role.

Analysis of this weekend’s format – entirely based on teams – can trigger a sore head. LIV is not making golf simple again. Friday sees teams seeded from five to 12 – the top four have received a bye – compete in both individual and foursome matches. The higher ranked teams selected their opposition. With teams one to four joining Friday’s winners on Saturday, four groups will progress to the “Team Championship”. Day three is of stroke play, with the lowest aggregate score marking the overall winners. For their troubles, a share of $16m before LIV enters cold storage for the remainder of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUcL4_0ip1KCje00
Phil Mickelson was all smiles before the LIV Golf Miami Team Championship at Trump National Doral. Photograph: Chris Trotman/LIV Golf/via Getty Images

Phil Mickelson, a haunted figure for most of this year, finally looks at ease. Koepka, who has battled persistent injury issues, does not have the demeanour of a man harbouring regrets. “I didn’t really have expectations coming into this, I was just happy to see how it went,” added the four-time major winner. “It has been great. You see a lot more smiles on peoples faces. I think everyone is genuinely happy. Caddies are treated like human beings, which is nice. I have seen both sides and not everyone has done that. The way everybody is treated is fantastic.”

Koepka’s sentiment will cause many to roll their eyes. There is scepticism over the extent to which LIV can grow into next year and beyond. An unmistakable truth, though, is that this has developed into sport’s ultimate disruption plan. Trump’s involvement merely adds to the sense of theatre.

Comments / 5

Related
golfmagic.com

Everyone is saying the same thing after watching latest Tiger Woods clip

Tiger Woods returned to the golf course as part of TaylorMade's 'Masked Swinger' Halloween video on Monday afternoon, but golf fans were all left wondering the same thing after viewing the clip. TaylorMade got five of its biggest PGA Tour athletes - Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf reveals new 60 PLAYER lineup and eight-month LIV Golf League schedule

LIV Golf has confirmed its new LIV Golf League will run from February through to September in 2023 after execs revealed a number of key changes. According to GOLF's Sean Zak, the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour gave a presentation on its league business model to members of the media at the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami earlier today.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Open Championship Announces Decision On LIV Golfers

There have been countless debates over the past several months about whether or not LIV Golf players should be allowed to compete in majors. In an interview with Golf Digest, R&A CEO Martin Slumbers commented on the future of the Open Championship. Slumbers made it known that golfers who compete...
The Guardian

‘I thought my boyfriend of 10 years was going to propose – then he told me he was trans’

It was 3am and I’d had a lot to drink; two reasons why I was pressing my boyfriend of 10 years on why he hadn’t yet proposed. We were strong and happy, and loved each other madly, so his reticence seemed ludicrous to me when sober, let alone drunk. I suspect it was my ceaseless questioning that ultimately blew a fuse in his brain, because that’s when he told me his secret.
The Guardian

Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’

Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'He has walked in my shoes': This former PGA Tour winner turned instructor is making quite an impact on the women's game

The first time Grant Waite met with Jodi Ewart Shadoff, it rained. He filmed two swings, and they talked about her back pain. Ewart Shadoff, who had missed the cut in eight of her last 10 events, feared her career might be cut short. Waite offered a few swing change suggestions to ease the pain and said he’d see her soon at the LPGA stop in Arkansas.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'My hands were not real steady': Dustin Johnson makes final putt, leads 4Aces to win LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami and claim $16 million prize

DORAL, Fla. — Four teams were left standing for Sunday’s final round of the LIV Golf Team Championship and it was Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC who came out on top. Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC were out of the picture for the majority of the day, leaving the battle for the top three to the 4Aces, Cameron Smith’s Punch GC and Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC. The latter fell off later in the round, leaving a two-way race to the finish.
MIAMI, FL
The Guardian

The Guardian

490K+
Followers
111K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy