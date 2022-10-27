Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 9
It’s playoff time, and 30 of the Big Central Conference’s 57 public schools have made the dance and get their postseason runs started this weekend. There are also consolation bracket games and regular-season tilts as we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 campaign.
A full schedule of games can be found below. Final scores of those contests, as well as links to stories and other coverage will be updated on this page throughout the weekend.
Week 8 live coverage plan:
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
♦ Beatwriter Andy Mendlowitz heads to North Brunswick as the second-seeded Raiders play host to No. 7 Hunterdon Central in the Central 5 quarterfinals. And’s on Twitter @Andy_Mendlowitz
♦ Reporter Josh Rosenfeld has is in Hillsborough, where the defending Central-South regional champion and third-seeded Raiders welcome in No. 6 Edison in CJ5. Live updates on Twitter @JoshPRosenfeld
♦ Reporter Harry Frezza heads to Manville for South Group 1 action, with the fouth-seeded Mustangs facing No. 5 Shore. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56
♦ Reporter Todd Cohen is at Ridge, as third-seeded Red Devils welcome in No. 6 Roxbury in North 2 Group 4. He's on Twitter @TCohenHS
♦ Staff writer Robert Aitken has coverage from North 2 Group 2, as fifth-seeded Bernards heads to No. 4 Ramsey. He's on Twitter @ RobertAitkenJr
♦ Reporter Jim McConville has the live updates and postgame coverage from No. 5 seed Montgomery's vist to No. 4 Northern Highlands in North 1 Group 4. Follow him on Twitter @McConville701
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
♦ Reporter Harry Frezza will be at Kehler Stadium as No. 3 Westfield plays host to No. 6 Bridgewater-Raritan in North 1 Group 5. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56
Also, correspondent Marcus Borden will provide live updates, in-game video highlights and postgame interviews from Thursday’s J.F. Kennedy at East Brunswick regular-season game, Friday’s Edison at Hillsborough tilt, and Saturday’s Metuchen at Spotswood regular-season meeting. Follow him on Twitter @bordenfb4ever
In addition, our staff will provide full write-ups of every other game in the Big Central Conference and our local independent teams in our weekly roundup
WEEK 9 BIG CENTRAL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
NJSIAA Tournament – Public first round
Hillside 33, Parsippany Hills 28
Oakcrest 14, Delaware Valley 0
Westfield 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 7
Metro League playoffs first round
Pingry 48, Morristown-Beard 13
Consolation Invitational Tournament – Round 1
Carteret 34, Robbinsville 29
Howell 26, Perth Amboy 6
Summit 57, Governor Livingston 8
Regular season
Keansburg 33, South River 18
Spotswood 20, Metuchen 0
St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Pope John XXIII 20
Friday, Oct. 28
NJSIAA Tournament – Public first round
Brearley 50, North Arlington 16
Eastside (Camden) 27, South Plainfield 6
Eastside (Paterson) 28, Piscataway 7
Irvington 38, Sayreville 7
Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7
North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31
North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7
Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12
Pleasantville 25, A.L. Johnson 7
Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19
Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7
Union City 62, Union 20
West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 10
Willingboro 52, New Providence 7
Regular season
Hudson Catholic 15, Immaculata 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 27, St John Vianney 14
Thursday, Oct. 27
Consolation Invitational Tournament – Round 1
Linden 41, Barringer 0
Roselle 35, Dayton 0
Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21
Snyder 52, North Plainfield 7
Verona 56, Belvidere 6
Regular season
East Brunswick 42, J.F. Kennedy 22
Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 15
Milburn 15, Voorhees 13
Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7
Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7
