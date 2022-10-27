Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 9

It’s playoff time, and 30 of the Big Central Conference’s 57 public schools have made the dance and get their postseason runs started this weekend. There are also consolation bracket games and regular-season tilts as we’ve reached the home stretch of the 2022 campaign.

A full schedule of games can be found below. Final scores of those contests, as well as links to stories and other coverage will be updated on this page throughout the weekend.

MyCentralJersey.com's team of photographers and reporters will be staffing multiple games this weekend and providing complete coverage of all this weekend's action.

Week 8 live coverage plan:

FRIDAY, OCT. 28

♦ Beatwriter Andy Mendlowitz heads to North Brunswick as the second-seeded Raiders play host to No. 7 Hunterdon Central in the Central 5 quarterfinals. And’s on Twitter @Andy_Mendlowitz

♦ Reporter Josh Rosenfeld has is in Hillsborough, where the defending Central-South regional champion and third-seeded Raiders welcome in No. 6 Edison in CJ5. Live updates on Twitter @JoshPRosenfeld

♦ Reporter Harry Frezza heads to Manville for South Group 1 action, with the fouth-seeded Mustangs facing No. 5 Shore. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56

♦ Reporter Todd Cohen is at Ridge, as third-seeded Red Devils welcome in No. 6 Roxbury in North 2 Group 4. He's on Twitter @TCohenHS

♦ Staff writer Robert Aitken has coverage from North 2 Group 2, as fifth-seeded Bernards heads to No. 4 Ramsey. He's on Twitter @ RobertAitkenJr

♦ Reporter Jim McConville has the live updates and postgame coverage from No. 5 seed Montgomery's vist to No. 4 Northern Highlands in North 1 Group 4. Follow him on Twitter @McConville701

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

♦ Reporter Harry Frezza will be at Kehler Stadium as No. 3 Westfield plays host to No. 6 Bridgewater-Raritan in North 1 Group 5. Live updates on Twitter @TheFrez56

Also, correspondent Marcus Borden will provide live updates, in-game video highlights and postgame interviews from Thursday’s J.F. Kennedy at East Brunswick regular-season game, Friday’s Edison at Hillsborough tilt, and Saturday’s Metuchen at Spotswood regular-season meeting. Follow him on Twitter @bordenfb4ever

In addition, our staff will provide full write-ups of every other game in the Big Central Conference and our local independent teams in our weekly roundup

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

WEEK 9 BIG CENTRAL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

SATURDAY, OCT. 29

NJSIAA Tournament – Public first round

Hillside 33, Parsippany Hills 28

Oakcrest 14, Delaware Valley 0

Westfield 28, Bridgewater-Raritan 7

Metro League playoffs first round

Pingry 48, Morristown-Beard 13

Consolation Invitational Tournament – Round 1

Carteret 34, Robbinsville 29

Howell 26, Perth Amboy 6

Summit 57, Governor Livingston 8

Regular season

Keansburg 33, South River 18

Spotswood 20, Metuchen 0

St. Joseph-Metuchen 21, Pope John XXIII 20

Friday, Oct. 28

NJSIAA Tournament – Public first round

Brearley 50, North Arlington 16

Cranford 31, Wayne Hills 7

Eastside (Camden) 27, South Plainfield 6

Eastside (Paterson) 28, Piscataway 7

Edison 10, Hillsborough 7

Irvington 38, Sayreville 7

Maple Shade 31, South Hunterdon 7

Morris Knolls 35, Colonia 14

North Brunswick 45, Hunterdon Central 31

North Hunterdon 34, Middletown North 7

Northern Highlands 27, Montgomery 12

Phillipsburg 49, Elizabeth 13

Pleasantville 25, A.L. Johnson 7

Ramapo 49, Woodbridge 19

Ramsey 35, Bernards 21

Randolph 42, Rahway 7

Ridge 52, Roxbury 7

Seneca 47, Somerville 33

Shore 23, Manville 16

Toms River North 49, Old Bridge 7

Union City 62, Union 20

West Orange 18, Watchung Hills 10

Willingboro 52, New Providence 7

Regular season

Hudson Catholic 15, Immaculata 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 27, St John Vianney 14

Thursday, Oct. 27

Consolation Invitational Tournament – Round 1

Linden 41, Barringer 0

Roselle 35, Dayton 0

Roselle Park 29, Secaucus 21

Snyder 52, North Plainfield 7

Verona 56, Belvidere 6

Regular season

East Brunswick 42, J.F. Kennedy 22

Glen Ridge 34, Middlesex 15

Milburn 15, Voorhees 13

Mount Olive 35, Monroe 27

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 14, Columbia 7

Whippany Park 35, Bound Brook 7

