UC Football Sells Out 10th Consecutive Home Game
The Bearcats only have one more home date to sell out this season.
CINCINNATI — A 10th-straight sellout for UC Football.
The Bearcats announced the "Nip At Night" game against East Carolina on Friday, Nov. 11, is sold out. The Bearcat now have double-digit sellouts dating back to last season and only have one more home game with tickets still available—the season finale against Tulane on Nov. 25.
This weekend's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCF and is airing on ESPN . Watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .
