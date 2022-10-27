ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

UC Football Sells Out 10th Consecutive Home Game

By Russ Heltman
All Bearcats
All Bearcats
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmTep_0ip1JqdZ00

The Bearcats only have one more home date to sell out this season.

CINCINNATI — A 10th-straight sellout for UC Football.

The Bearcats announced the "Nip At Night" game against East Carolina on Friday, Nov. 11, is sold out. The Bearcat now have double-digit sellouts dating back to last season and only have one more home game with tickets still available—the season finale against Tulane on Nov. 25.

This weekend's game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UCF and is airing on ESPN . Watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Watch: UC LB Jaheim Thomas on His Big SMU Outing, UCF's Run Game, and More

Four-Star 2024 WR Brandon Heyward Vaults UC into Top-Eight Schools

Watch: UC DC Mike Tressel Discusses Dontay Corleone's Breakout, Grades Defense at Midseason

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Named NFL Defensive Player of the Week

Watch: Former Players, Coaches Congratulate Luke Fickell on UC Wins Record

UC Offers 2025 Four-Star Point Guard Jasper Johnson

Wes Miller: Daniel Skillings 'Talks to Everybody'

Luke Fickell: Wins Record Locker Room Celebration Was 'Awesome'

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Leads NFL in Major Stat, Cements Jets' Win With Game-Sealing Play

Mason Fletcher, Ryan Coe Earn Weekly AAC Honors

Stars of the Game: SMU

UC Moves up in AP Poll, Stays Put in Coaches Poll

Watch: Luke Fickell Gets Game Ball After Program-Record 54th Victory at UC

UC Basketball Morphing New Identity on Both Ends Heading Into 2022-23 Season

Report: New Big 12 Media Rights Deal Possible 'in Matter of Weeks'

Ivan Pace Jr. Wins Three National Honors in PFF's Midseason Awards

Four-Star 2024 PG Labaron Philon Names UC in Top-Eight Schools

Ten Thoughts on the UC Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Three-Star Edge Rusher Brian 'Mook' Simms III Commits to UC

UC Football Hangs Onto Top-25 Status in Latest Recruiting Rankings

Report: UC to Face Bob Huggins, West Virginia Multiple Times Per Season in Big 12

Four-Star Center Arrinten Page Places UC in Top-Four Schools

Bearcats Q&A: UC Guard Chase Kirkwood

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

This Cincinnati radio station is already playing Christmas music

CINCINNATI — It's Oct. 31 and Christmas music is playing on a Cincinnati radio station. STAR 93.3, Cincinnati’s Christian music station, began playing Christmas music this week. It’s the first radio station broadcasting the sounds of the season this year. Other radio stations in the Queen City...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cincinnati. If you find yourself in the Cumminsville neighborhood, you should try the hot dogs at this joint. Customers highly recommend the chili cheese Mett (which can be made mild or hot if you're looking for some spice) and cheese Coney. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings, slaw dogs, Reuben dogs, and Italian sausage sandwiches. Patrons say getting a side of their chili cheese fries or onion rings is a must.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

SCPA grad KiKi Layne to star in 'Dandelion' feature film in her hometown

Four years after her breakout role in If Beale Street Could Talk, Cincinnati native KiKi Layne will star and executive produce a feature film called Dandelion shot in her hometown. Film Cincinnati announced Friday that production starts this week on the romantic drama written and directed by Nicole Riegel. Layne...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
All Bearcats

All Bearcats

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Cincinnati Bearcat sports

 https://www.si.com/college/cincinnati

Comments / 0

Community Policy