Chase Taylor grows into role as West Lafayette defensive end

WEST LAFAYETTE - During the 2020 COVID lockdown, West Lafayette clustered its football players into small groups for offseason workouts.

Chase Taylor was a freshman at the time and was paired with other receivers.

When coaches saw Taylor once they were able to get back to working with the team, it was evident Taylor needed a position switch.

Not because he can't play receiver, but because his body had changed so much he much better fit the Red Devils elsewhere.

"He had a growth spurt during COVID. We didn’t see him for a long time," West Lafayette coach Shane Fry recalled. "On our sheet, not seeing these guys, he’s listed as a possible receiver. Then we see him after the lockdown and you talk about sticking out like a sore thumb. He’s gigantic and we have all these tiny receivers running around."

Taylor eventually made the switch to defensive end.

Now, as a junior and first-year varsity starter, he's been the constant on West Side's defensive line for the top-ranked team in Class 3A and for a defense allowing less than 11 points per game.

"He is one of the better athletes we have on our team. We pride ourselves on a good D-line that does their job well and he’s been that guy for us all year," senior linebacker Matthew Richardson said. "He was really rough going into the summer, but he worked hard and figured it out and now he’s really good. He has been one of the more dependable guys we’ve had on the D-line. He has done his job almost perfectly every week."

Taylor is third on the Red Devils in total tackles (61) and tackles for loss (10) and second on the team in sacks (3).

But the real benefit is he's padded the stats for others on the defense by playing his assignment so well.

"The coaches all encouraged me to keep going and keep building. It has paid off so far," Taylor said. "Coach (defensive coordinator Rick) Roseman has talked to me about you are not always going to make the tackle, but do your job and that will eventually make the play. Even if it is just me pushing two guys back for five yards for somebody else to make the play, that helps."

But each week, Taylor himself is making more plays that go on his stat sheet.

Not bad for a former safety and receiver who wanted to emulate his older brother, Owen, a receiver for West Lafayette in 2020. Now he's following in the footsteps of recent WL greats to play in his position like Connor Barket, who wrestles for Duke University, Mo Omonode, now playing for Purdue, Tavion Woodard, a starter at Ball State, and George Karlaftis, last year's first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It is kind of crazy," Taylor said. "Growing up, I was like, I wish I could be one of them watching them play. That is crazy to be a part of the No. 1 defense."

The best part is, Taylor's best football is ahead of him.

"He had zero varsity experience and he is still probably not half as strong as he could be," Fry said. "He has not tapped into that. If he puts the work in, next year, he will be scary."

Taylor is starting to realize that, too.

To date, he's thrived on being one of the better athletes in West Lafayette's program.

But, as far as being a defensive lineman, even with the growth spurt two years ago, he's still undersized at just 200 pounds in a 6-foot-3 frame.

"There’s always a lot of room for growth," Taylor said. "I always get asked by the coaches how good do you want to be and I say I want to be the best. I want to see my growth go higher and be able to make more plays."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

West Lafayette (10-0) at Calumet (9-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Sagarin ratings: West Lafayette 79.45, Calumet 47.51

West Lafayette 79.45, Calumet 47.51 Series history: West Lafayette won the only meeting 43-12 in the 2018 sectional.

West Lafayette won the only meeting 43-12 in the 2018 sectional. About West Lafayette: The Red Devils average 45.5 points and allow 10.7 per game. ... West Lafayette has held five straight opponents to one score or less. ... The Red Devils have lost their last three sectional games on the road. ... Statistical leaders - Passing: Max Mullis (137-208, 1,878 yards, 24 TD, 4 INT). ... Rushing: Dawson Martin (123 car., 753 yards, 10 TD), Mullis (68 car., 688 yards, 18 TD). ... Receiving: Liam Burton (71 rec., 694 yards, 7 TD), Benny Speaker (20 rec., 359 yards, 4 TD). ... Tackles: Matthew Richardson (101), Valin Hedden (86). ... Sacks: Hedden (6), Chase Taylor (3). ... Interceptions: Richardson (3), Wyatt Curl (3), Michael Lynch (3). ... Kicking: Niko Roumbakis (47-55 PAT, 1-1 FG, long of 28).

The Warriors average 39 points and allow 15.8 per game. ... Calumet has scored at least 39 points in seven of its 10 games. ... The Warriors have beaten two opponents with a winning record (Gary West and River Forest). ... Statistical leaders - Passing: Andrew Marcum (99-167, 2,004 yards, 26 TD, 3 INT). ... Rushing: Anthony Ponce (158 car., 904 yards, 11 TD), Jordan Bradley (56 car., 552 yards, 5 TD). ... Receiving: Terrell Caldwell (45 rec., 1,189 yards, 16 TD), Javon Lawerence (25 rec., 290 yards, 7 TD). ... Tackles: Ponce (131), David Flores (127). ... Sacks: Nazir Wilson (7.5), Flores (5.5). ... Interceptions: Quentin Falls (3), Trent Lococo (2). ... Kicking: Israel Bautista (18-26 PAT). Coach Fry's take: "To win a game like (last week's last-minute drive to defeat Boone Grove), it takes fight and it gives you a lot of confidence. We are expecting them to come in here ready to go. They are well coached and have a lot of athletes."

