Elon Musk, the man who is officially Twitter's new CEO, has a long and often controversial history when it comes to cryptocurrency. There was that time Tesla started accepting Bitcoin, and then Musk's sudden reversal of the decision that left many crypto-enthusiasts angry. Perhaps more notable, however, was his time spent having fun with the meme coin known as Dogecoin, which is — as you've likely guessed — based around the Doge meme. The coin was never meant to have much value, but due to the attention it received from Musk, some people became very wealthy seemingly overnight.

18 HOURS AGO