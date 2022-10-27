ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Finally Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO

When Elon Musk was in the early days of wooing banks to chip in toward his lavish $44 billion Twitter purchase, he told them he had a person in mind to serve as the social media platform's CEO. Back then, Musk told his potential investor partners that he doesn't really like Twitter's now-former CEO Parag Agrawal, who Musk unceremoniously fired immediately after finalizing the deal.
Acer Chromebook 516 GE Review: A Worthwhile, But Niche, Investment

Earlier this year, Google tried and failed to breathe life into its attempt at breaking into the game streaming race. Now the tech giant has emerged with an attempt at reconciliation. After Google left cloud gamers unimpressed with the ill-received Stadia, it re-entered the field this month with a launch of Chromebooks that cater to cloud gaming.
Dogecoin Value Is Climbing Again Now That Elon Musk Owns Twitter

Elon Musk, the man who is officially Twitter's new CEO, has a long and often controversial history when it comes to cryptocurrency. There was that time Tesla started accepting Bitcoin, and then Musk's sudden reversal of the decision that left many crypto-enthusiasts angry. Perhaps more notable, however, was his time spent having fun with the meme coin known as Dogecoin, which is — as you've likely guessed — based around the Doge meme. The coin was never meant to have much value, but due to the attention it received from Musk, some people became very wealthy seemingly overnight.
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Review: Unique Gaming Luxury

Pros Really well-built Looks unlike any other laptop Absolutely no compromise with raw performance ScreenPad Plus is an enlightening experience Beautiful, high-refresh-rate screen Surprisingly good keyboard Cons Doesn’t come cheap Repairs undoubtedly expensive ScreenPad Plus needs more work for power apps Tiny trackpad is a pain to use Bad battery life.
How To Check Your Laptop's Battery Health On Windows 10 And 11

Batteries are the core of any portable gadget, but they degrade over time. Although there is no set time for how long a Windows 10 or Windows 11 laptop's battery should last, the battery life depends upon several factors. Computer manufacturer HP says laptop batteries usually last from two to four years, meaning roughly about 1,000 recharges. Beyond this threshold, there is a good chance that the battery will start acting up or otherwise fail. Additionally, your usage patterns and charging habits also have an impact on your laptop's battery life.
