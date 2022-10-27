ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Skechers Kicked Kanye West Out Of Its HQ & He Says He Lost $2 Billion 'In One Day'

By Asymina Kantorowicz
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2btHtc_0ip1IYpy00

Kanye West returned to Instagram on Thursday morning and responded to being dropped by several big-name brands following his posts deemed to be antisemitic.

"I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I'm still alive," Ye wrote in his comeback post, referring to the very costly end of his Adidas deal. "This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am." He captioned the photo "LOVE SPEECH."

Ye has been accused of hate speech for his tweets about Jewish people, many of which have verged into conspiracy theory territory.

The tweets have since been deleted, but many screenshots were taken before West's account was banned on the platform earlier this month. Instagram also restricted him, although he has since returned to the platform.

West's comeback post came just hours after he was told to leave the Skechers shoe company in Manhattan Beach, California, on Wednesday after he showed up unannounced, which was confirmed by the company in a press release.

The organization confirmed to PEOPLE that the rapper came to the building with a camera crew and had to be "escorted" out of the building.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said in a statement to PEOPLE. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

West didn't immediately address the incident, but he did post a fake article on Insta titled "Ye has reportedly cut ties with Kanye West."

His other post about losing $2 billion was directed at Ari Emmanuel, CEO of the entertainment agency Endeavor. Emmanuel wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times following West's antisemitic comments, urging companies to stop working with the rapper.

On Tuesday, Adidas ended its Yeezy brand collaboration with the rapper saying it does "not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech." The move is expected to cost the company about €250 million (US $246 million) this year, the company said in a statement.

That same day Forbesannounced Ye dropped off its billionaire list.

This all stems back to Paris Fashion Week when Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to a show.

Many celebrities and fans condemned his actions and he responded by lashing out at many of them, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as Justin Bieber and Gigi Hadid.

He then shared several posts on social media involving Jewish people and various conspiracy theories.

In one instance, he said he would go "death con 3" on "JEWISH PEOPLE."

Other companies that have cut ties with Ye since then include Balenciaga, Gap and his talent agency, CAA.

A completed documentary about West has also been scrapped in light of the American rapper's antisemitic comments, Variety reports.

Ye has been open about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, but some people are criticizing fans for saying it's played a part in his recent actions.

Howard Stern addressed it during an episode of his SiriusXM radio show in early October, according to Variety.

“I almost don’t want to give any energy to this Kanye West character,” Stern said. “I don’t know much about Kanye West. I’m not big into the rap scene, but, he is, you know — I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior, by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill.'”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kanye West Storms Out of Saint's Soccer Game After Heated Exchange with Parent

Kanye West was very clearly agitated on social media over the weekend, but his anger was also apparent at his son's soccer game, getting into a heated exchange with another parent. We've obtained video taken Saturday while Saint played soccer. You can see Kim Kardashian sitting in a lawn chair...
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
TMZ.com

D.L. Hughley Says Kanye Would Be in Conservatorship If He Were a Woman

D.L. Hughley's got some strong words for Kanye West, and believes the only thing preventing Kanye from being in a conservatorship is his gender. D.L. told his truth at LAX Monday, he thinks Kanye's gone off the rails, and believes his actions alone should be enough reason to put him in a conservatorship. The actor points out Britney Spears and Wendy Williams, saying if a woman was making the same claims as Kanye, she'd be put under court-ordered protection.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry

Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
iheart.com

A Waffle House accident and Kanye gets the boot

It appears Kanye West is trying to find another company to take on his Yeezy shoes. The disgraced rapper showed up uninvited to Skechers headquarters in California yesterday morning, and was quickly escorted away from the building. This comes a day after Adidas cut ties with Kanye over his recent anti-semitic comments. Skechers, which was founded and is run by a Jewish family, released a statement saying Kanye "arrived unannounced" and the company "has no intention" of working with him.
CALIFORNIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Dropping Kanye West Not As Easy As People Might Think

One strain of seemingly-contrarian-but-really-conventional wisdom stubbornly insisting upon real estate in my social media feed is the idea that corporate brands don’t deserve credit for ditching Ye in the wake of his antisemitic and racist rhetoric. As the detractors put it, these companies don’t deserve any credit for belatedly doing the bare minimum to protect their financial interests.
Narcity USA

Bono Finally Apologized For Sneaking A U2 Album Onto Your iPhone

Attention iPhone users: we're finally getting an apology from Bono. The U2 frontman just admitted that he went too far by getting Apple to push the band's Songs Of Innocence album out to all iTunes users, and it only took him eight years to acknowledge the mistake. You might remember...
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy