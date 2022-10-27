Powerball jackpot grows to second largest of all time, explaining Ohio Issue 1 on November ballot, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift releases ‘Eras’ tour dates including a stop in Ohio, Powerball jackpot climbs, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn about an Ohio doctor and pharmaceutical representative who pleaded guilty in a prescription drug kickback scheme, the penalty a...
cleveland19.com
At least 1 Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Ohio; jackpot increases to $1.2 billion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot went unmatched. That means the Powerball jackpot will be increasing to an estimated $1.2 billion. The odds to win the grand prize: 1 in 292,201,338. The good news is that at least one ticket matching...
Did anybody win the $1 billion million Powerball jackpot? 2 $1 million tickets sold in Ohio
NORWALK, Ohio — While nobody hit the $1 billion million jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing that was held on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the Ohio Lottery says there were more than 5,400 winners who totaled nearly $60,000,000 in prizes, including a $1 million ticket in Norwalk in Huron County.
Ohio Issue 2 on the November ballot: Here's what you need to know about the measure to ban noncitizen voting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republicans in Ohio are promoting a measure on the Nov. 8 ballot that would prohibit noncitizens from voting in local elections, fighting back at what they see as a push for such access in liberal enclaves such as San Francisco and New York City. It would...
Myles Garrett’s Stranger Things Halloween display, where tonight's Powerball jackpot ranks among top prizes and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 31, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Happy Halloween! Check out Myles Garrett’s Halloween display inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ and see what’s in store for tonight’s Browns...
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Fox 19
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold...
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
What happened to the $2M Cleveland approved for the troubled NEON Hough health center?
CLEVELAND -- One of the few places for Hough residents to receive medical care remains closed, a year and a half after a fire damaged the building -- and it is unclear when that could change. That lack of clarity comes despite Northeast Ohio Neighborhood Health Services, or NEON, being...
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
AKRON, Ohio — After a 15-year engagement, Virginia and Jamal Rodgers felt it was finally the perfect time to tie the knot. The Akron couple met back in 2007, but for the last few years, life seemed to keep getting in the way. "Every time we would set a...
Ohio's U.S. Senate battle: What you need to know about candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance
CLEVELAND — As we close in on the November 8 election, one of the key races that voters will be focusing on in Ohio is the battle for the U.S. Senate seat which will be vacated by the retiring Sen. Rob Portman. Voters will decide between Democrat Rep. Tim...
WKYC
Akron couple ties the knot on Halloween at Perkins Stone Mansion
After being together for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
Truly unique places that you should consider visiting in Ohio
We went off the beaten path to find some of Ohio's truly unique destinations, from giant ears of corn to a museum devoted to LEGOS.
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Hudson neurologist, Ohio pharmaceutical rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a central Ohio pharmaceutical representative have pleaded guilty to their roles in a prescription drug kickback conspiracy, a news release from United States Attorney for Ohio's Northern District said. Neurologist Deepak Raheja, 66, and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals sales rep Frank Mazzucco, 44,...
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
WFMJ.com
McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation
McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
