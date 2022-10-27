Powerball jackpot grows to second largest of all time, explaining Ohio Issue 1 on November ballot, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.

NORTH ROYALTON, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO