Cleveland, OH

Powerball jackpot grows to second largest of all time, explaining Ohio Issue 1 on November ballot, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
WKYC
 5 days ago
WKYC

Myles Garrett’s Stranger Things Halloween display, where tonight's Powerball jackpot ranks among top prizes and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 31, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Happy Halloween! Check out Myles Garrett’s Halloween display inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ and see what’s in store for tonight’s Browns...
NEW YORK STATE
Fox 19

$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation

McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

