ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal tell The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are trading star-crossed pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Miami for a package that includes the Dolphins’ first-round draft pick next year. Both individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the trade, which includes Denver sending a fifth-round pick in 2025 to Miami and the Dolphins sending the Broncos a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds. The first-round pick is the one that the Dolphins acquired from San Francisco that allowed the 49ers to move up and draft quarterback Trey Lance in 2021. The Dolphins forfeited their own 2023 first-round selection and a third-round selection in the 2024 draft after an NFL investigation found that Miami violated the league’s anti-tampering policy regarding communication with Tom Brady.

DENVER, CO ・ 12 MINUTES AGO