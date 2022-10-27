ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lockdown at Douglas Anderson was due to people loitering on school grounds, DCPS says

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 5 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Douglas Anderson School of the Arts was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon “due to two individuals who were loitering on the school grounds,” Duval County Public Schools said.

DCPS said the school was on a Code Yellow lockdown during the incident. Students and staff are safe and school has resumed.

Here is the following communications that DCPS said was shared with parents:

COMMUNICATION 1

Hello Douglas Anderson families,

This is Duval County Public Schools calling to notify you that the school is on a Code Yellow as a precaution due to reports of suspicious activity around the campus. All students and staff are safe. Again all students and staff are safe. The school will remain on a Code Yellow until we receive further guidance from police. Please note that during a lockdown, no one is allowed on or off campus for the safety of students and staff. We will continue to provide updates into this situation.

COMMUNICATION 2

Good Afternoon Douglas Anderson families,

This is Assistant Principal Franklin calling to update you that we have lifted our Code Yellow lockdown and school has resumed as normal. Again, the Code Yellow has been lifted and we have resumed school as normal. All students and staff remained safe. We initiated the lockdown due to two individuals who were loitering on school grounds. Thankfully, our school police were able to intervene and an individual has been placed in custody. We were able to safely lift the lockdown once we received the all clear from police. I just want to share my appreciation to our staff and students for their cooperation, and also express gratitude to our school police for quickly resolving this situation. Thank you also to our DA families for your patience and understanding as we implement safety and security procedures to keep students and staff safe. I hope you have a great rest of your afternoon.

