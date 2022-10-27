Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Government Technology
HBCU Infrastructure Bill Would Fund Tech Upgrades, Broadband
Historically Black colleges and universities could see additional grant funding for technology and broadband as part of the IGNITE HBCU Excellence Act, a federal bill which would require the U.S. Department of Education to award grants to minority-serving institutions to improve campus facilities through construction or renovation, making major repairs and investing in security.
