Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
mltnews.com
Scriber Lake High School to host information night Nov. 2
Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply. The goal of the meeting is to...
mltnews.com
International Days for Girls project focus of Lynnwood Rotary Club presentation Nov. 3
Carol Hendricks with Days for Girls Snoqualmie Chapter and Lynnwood Rotarian Janet Leister will be the guest speakers at the Thursday, Nov. 3 Rotary Club of Lynnwood luncheon meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center. The presenters will speak about the Days for Girls Eswatini (Swaziland) Sewing and Resource Center, which was established in May 2017 to sew washable menstrual hygiene pads that are distributed free to the girls and women of Eswatini.
mltnews.com
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
mltnews.com
Playtime: Halloween events, hockey for free and high school information nights
Getting the most bang for my buck on a kid’s Halloween costume was a big priority when they were younger. Now that they’re older there are fewer pre-func opportunities and in our case, waning interest as well. On top of the return of Halloween Trick-or-Treat Night in downtown Edmonds after a COVID hiatus, I found a couple of other photo ops before you find yourself at Dick’s getting the kids a free burger, signifying to us that Halloween is officially over.
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: That’s the spirit
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters. This is so we can...
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
mltnews.com
High school sports roundup for Oct. 28-29, 2022
The Warriors overcame a 15-13 halftime deficit to defeat the Wildcats in the Wesco North/South crossover game. The win advances Edmonds-Woodway to the Week 10 playoffs, one win away from qualifying for the state playoffs. Edmonds-Woodway stats:. Steven Warren Jr.- 13 for 21 passing for 300 yards and 2 touchdowns.
mltnews.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
mltnews.com
St. Pius X church vandalized with graffiti early Sunday
Mountlake Terrace’s St Pius X Catholic Church was spray painted with graffiti early Sunday morning. Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Scott King said surveillance video taken at 12:22 a.m. Sunday showed several juveniles spray painting profanity on a vchicle located on church property, then moving toward the church. “The word...
mltnews.com
Southbound I-5 in Seattle to reduce lanes overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 3
People who drive southbound Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle should plan for nightly lane reductions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, through Thursday, Nov. 3. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce lanes on I-5 and shift drivers to the collector/distributor lanes from the Mercer Street exit to Airport Way South.
mltnews.com
Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR 104 starts this week for light rail work
As early as Oct. 31, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations near the State Route 104 and I-5 interchange in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 northbound off-ramps to both eastbound and westbound SR 104. The ramp from southbound I-5 to eastbound SR 104 will be closed at night as well.
mltnews.com
Prep girls soccer playoffs: Hawks lose in OT to Bearcats; play loser-out game Nov. 1
With their top two offensive stars sidelined due to injury, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks knew they would need a stellar defensive effort on Saturday to be successful in their opening game of the 2022 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament. And for the 80-minute entirety of regulation time in their match against the Monroe Lady Bearcats, the Hawks’ defense was perfect. But one miscue in the first minute of overtime was all it took for Terrace to see their otherwise flawless performance spoiled.
Comments / 0