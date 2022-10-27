With their top two offensive stars sidelined due to injury, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks knew they would need a stellar defensive effort on Saturday to be successful in their opening game of the 2022 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament. And for the 80-minute entirety of regulation time in their match against the Monroe Lady Bearcats, the Hawks’ defense was perfect. But one miscue in the first minute of overtime was all it took for Terrace to see their otherwise flawless performance spoiled.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO