8 Spots to Dine in Indian Wells
Vicky's of Santa Fe has expanded its menu to go along with its live entertainment. Indian Wells Golf Resort’s restaurant and grill boasts sweeping views (or is it vues?) of the verdant course that diners can take in through walls of glass or on the elevated outdoor patio. Heavy on globally inspired dishes, the menu spotlights colorful salads, shareable plates, and entrées including moules frites and crispy veal Milanese. Happy hour is as good an excuse as any to try a cool new cocktail like the blackberry-and-vodka Birdie Putt.
Cool Perspective
Kaufmann House by Richard Neutra, Palm Springs. The simple sight of a placid, sky-blue swimming pool, flanked on its deck by brightly colored towels and parasols, can trigger any number of physiological changes in your body and transport you to a more tranquil state of mind. You exhale, your muscles relax, and you begin to feel like you’re luxuriating at a tropical resort.
Editor’s Pick: Case of the Mondays?
If you’re relying on water cooler talk to get you through the first day of the workweek, you’re clearly due for a night of Fabulous Bingo at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Local drag star Bella da Ball — aka Brian Wanzek — has been calling games and clanking the cowbell at the Ace for more than a decade.
Stage Struck
Desert TheaterWorks at Indio Performing Arts Center. Some 2,600 miles from Broadway, the curtain is rising on the Coachella Valley theater season, even as the effects of the pandemic continue to impact some local troupes. (The LGBTQ-oriented Desert Rose Playhouse announced over the summer that it was ceasing operations.) Against the backdrop of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains, the artform is thriving again, thanks to a committed community of companies offering something for everyone. (Well, almost. If you expect a Waiting for Guffman moment, the laugh is on you.)
champ Bob the Drag Queen sashays back to Greater Palm Springs Pride to perform their standup act.
Bob the Drag Queen comes to Greater Palm Springs Pride for a Nov. 5 show at Hotel Zoso. After being crowned the popular winner of season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bob the Drag Queen has conquered all they survey. Since the 2016 win, Bob, who identifies as non-binary,...
