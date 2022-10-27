Read full article on original website
wsgw.com
Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff
The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges. Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.
Bay City man, 77, faces felonies after hours-long standoff with police over eviction notice
BAY CITY, MI — Nine years ago, a judge offered a grim forecast when sending a Bay City man to jail for beating his roommate with a metal bat. “You’re going … to spend your dying days in prison,” Bay County Circuit Judge Kenneth W. Schmidt advised then-68-year-old Harold L. Nielsen in July 2013.
abc12.com
29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
abc12.com
46-year-old accused of threatening Birch Run High School
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman has been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism directed at Birch Run High School. The woman was arrested Friday afternoon at the high school as she was picking up her child. Police say 46-year-old Megan Ferndon made a threat during a phone call with a school administrator.
wsgw.com
Child Suffers Possible Accidental Gunshot Wound in Bridgeport Township
Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy. Police responded to the Bavarian Village Apartments at 2826 Williamson around 12:20 a.m. Monday, October 31. They discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation suggests the wound was self-inflicted with an unsecured firearm. He was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Birch Run mother charged with making terrorist threat against high school
BIRCH RUN, MI — A Birch Run mother is charged with making a terroristic threat against a local high school. On Friday, Oct. 28, 46-year-old Megan M. Ferdon allegedly had a phone conversation with the vice principal of Birch Run High School, 12450 Church St. During the conversation, Ferdon made some type of threat, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson.
WNEM
Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects
Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
abc12.com
One arrested for unrelated warrant in connection with Bridgeport 7-year-old's shooting
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A 7-year-old is in critical condition as police believe he shot himself in the head in a Bridgeport Township apartment. The shooting happened just after midnight Monday at the Bavarian Village Apartments. The boy was taken to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw before being transferred to the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
WNEM
7-year-old shot in head, in critical condition
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers from the Bridgeport Township Police Department responded to Bavarian Village Apartments early Monday morning, where a 7-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found him just after midnight on Monday, Oct. 31. He was taken to a hospital and...
abc12.com
Davison woman dies in hit-and-run while fleeing attack in pickup truck
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a Davison woman died in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday while she was fleeing a pickup truck where her boyfriend allegedly choked the driver. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff died at an area hospital minutes after an unidentified Audi...
WNEM
Man charged in Bay City standoff
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay City man was arrested on Thursday after an hours-long standoff. Harold Nielsen, 77, of Bay City, was arraigned Friday, Oct. 28. He has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and resisting/obstructing police. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on both...
nbc25news.com
Flint Police arrest man after allegedly taking son and assaulting son's mother
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE: City of Flint Police arrested Thompson and the child is being reunited with his mother. The City of Flint Police Department is searching for a Flint man after he allegedly took his two-year-old son and assaulted the mother. Police said Brandon Thompson, 31, allegedly forced...
nbc25news.com
Police need help identifying retail fraud suspect in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect in an alleged retail fraud investigation from Friday afternoon. The alleged incident occurred on October 28 at the Big Rapids Walmart.
nbc25news.com
Dog dead after house fire in Clio, home unlivable according to fire department
CLIO, Mich. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Clio on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:20 a.m. on Monday for a fire at a home in the 500 block of Lincoln St. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home when our...
wsgw.com
Teen Charged As Adult in Bay City Shooting
A 15-year-old Bay City girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on October 22. The shooting occurred around 10:20 A.M. at a home in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. Police say a 15-year-old Saginaw teen, Ernest Olivo, had confessed to stealing a gun from a vehicle and had pointed it at the girl, with whom he had previously been in a relationship. Olivo claimed the gun went off accidentally. The girl was rushed to a local hospital.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan child in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 7-year-old in mid-Michigan is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in the head, police say. Bridgeport Township police officers were dispatched to an apartment building at 12:20 a.m. Monday morning after learning a 7-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head. Officials say...
wsgw.com
Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase
A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
WNEM
Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
Dog dies in early morning house fire
CLIO, MI — One dog died this morning, Oct. 31, during a house fire in Clio. Clio firefighters responded to the blaze on a call for a residential structure fire at about 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames shooting...
