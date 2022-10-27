ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

wsgw.com

Suspect arraigned in Bay City standoff

The 77-year-old Bay City man who held police at bay for several hours last Thursday is facing charges. Harold Nielsen brandished a shotgun when police arrived at just after 12:30 Thursday on a felony arrest warrant, and to serve an eviction notice, resulting in a standoff that ended just after 5 p.m. On Friday, Nielsen was charged with not only the original three-counts of assault with a dangerous weapon after threatening a court officer earlier in the week, but he was charged with an additional count of assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of resisting an officer.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

29-year-old woman shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 29-year-old woman was shot and killed at Midway Square Townhomes in Flint on Halloween night. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, which is south of Lippincott Boulevard and east of Dort Highway. Michigan...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City teen charged with shooting teen in head with stolen handgun

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City teenager is facing adult felony charges for allegedly shooting a fellow teen in her head with a stolen gun. About 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 22, police responded a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Sherman Street. A girl who called 911 said another girl had been shot in her head and that the shooter had already fled, according to police reports in court documents.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

wsgw.com

Child Suffers Possible Accidental Gunshot Wound in Bridgeport Township

Police in Bridgeport Township are investigating a possible accidental shooting involving a seven-year-old boy. Police responded to the Bavarian Village Apartments at 2826 Williamson around 12:20 a.m. Monday, October 31. They discovered the boy had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The preliminary investigation suggests the wound was self-inflicted with an unsecured firearm. He was first taken to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw, then later transported to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
The Saginaw News

Birch Run mother charged with making terrorist threat against high school

BIRCH RUN, MI — A Birch Run mother is charged with making a terroristic threat against a local high school. On Friday, Oct. 28, 46-year-old Megan M. Ferdon allegedly had a phone conversation with the vice principal of Birch Run High School, 12450 Church St. During the conversation, Ferdon made some type of threat, according to Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Blair N. Stevenson.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Police seek help identifying vehicle theft suspects

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two male suspects in a vehicle theft and credit/debit card retail fraud case. On Oct. 8, a purse was stolen out of a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant. The credit/debit cards that were...
abc12.com

WNEM

WNEM

wsgw.com

wsgw.com

Stabbing Victim, Suspect Both In Critical Condition in Bay County Assault, Police Chase

A woman is fighting for her life and her assailant is in critical condition after a domestic assault on Tuesday that landed both in the hospital. The woman is clinging to life after being stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station on West Midland Road in Auburn at about 6:15 on Tuesday. The suspect then fled the scene leading police on a chase leading into Saginaw County and back into Bay County, ending when the suspect crashed his pick-up truck into a townhome in Bay City’s Uptown. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight and taken to an area hospital where he is reportedly in critical condition.
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Woman in recovery following distracted driving incident

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Inspired by her favorite superhero, Kaitlynn Farr of Saginaw, hopes her story of distracted driving can now save lives. “I happened to look down at my phone for a very split second, just to check my schedule for my second job because I have to get up early in the morning the next day. So I looked at it and realized I’m going off the side of the road,” Farr said.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Dog dies in early morning house fire

CLIO, MI — One dog died this morning, Oct. 31, during a house fire in Clio. Clio firefighters responded to the blaze on a call for a residential structure fire at about 8:20 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Lincoln Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw flames shooting...
CLIO, MI

