Las Cruces, NM

Who won the Week 10 Prep Football Hero Poll?

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago
Gadsden quarterback Tomas Hererra won the Week 10 Las Cruces Sun-News Prep Football Hero Poll.

Hererra completed 3-of-8 passing attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 250 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries in Gadsden's 21-8 win over Santa Teresa.

Hererra received 1,151 of the 2,212 votes (52.03 percent) of the votes this week.

Las Cruces running back Daniel Amaro was second and Centennial linebacker Zaiden Davis placed third in this week's poll.

Please vote in the Week 11 Prep Football Hero Poll, which will be posted at lcsun-news.com on Tuesday.

