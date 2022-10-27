9 schools that crack the AP Top 25 in both men's and women's basketball

As college football season is fastly approaching the red zone, the college basketball season is at the scorer’s table awaiting its moment.

The 2022-23 college basketball season is just under weeks away, and as the off-season nears its end, the Associated Press has just released its preseason top-25 poll for both men’s and women’s basketball.

If you pay close enough attention to both lists, you’ll notice that several schools appear on each. More specifically, there are nine schools that are ranked by the AP in both its men’s and women’s basketball polls.

Here’s a rundown of each one, with their rankings included (all odds courtesy of DraftKings).

North Carolina Tar Heels - Men's (No. 1) Women's (No. 12)

Behind the experience of Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, the men’s national championship runner-up begins the season as the nation’s No. 1. Meanwhile the women’s squad returns four starters from its 2022 Sweet 16 team that was put out of the tournament by eventual champion South Carolina.

North Carolina Tar Heels Championship Odds

Men: +900

Women: +3500

Texas Longhorns - Men's (No. 12), Women's (No. 3)

It should be a really great year in Texas. On the women’s side, Rori Harmon will pace the Longhorns for what could be the team’s first Final Four appearance since 2003, while Chris Beard’s supremely talented squad should have much better cohesion and chemistry this time around.

Texas Longhorns Championship Odds

Men: +2200

Women: +1000

Tennessee Volunteers - Men's (No. 11), Women's (No. 5)

Tennessee’s women’s basketball team did some serious work in the transfer portal to aid their already-good recruiting class. And although the men lost Kennedy Chandler to the NBA, they still return a strong team that should be able to make a run in the NCAA Tourney.

Tennessee Volunteers Championship Odds

Men: +3000

Women: +800

Baylor Bears - Men's (No. 5), Women's (No. 18)

Baylor’s men’s team isn’t too far removed from a national championship, and with another talented roster, a Final Four run shouldn’t be out of the question. Nicki Colleen’s Bears lost its best players to the WNBA, but have more than enough returning starters and incoming talent to flourish in Colleen’s second season.

Baylor Bears Championship Odds

Men: +1500

Women: +5000

Indiana Hoosiers - Men's (No. 13), Women's (No. 11)

Both basketball teams are coming off of impressive seasons, which should be followed by even better years with mostly all of its important players back on campus.

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Odds

Men: +3500

Women: +4000

Creighton Bluejays - Men's (No. 9), Women's (No. 21)

A sensational sophomore class makes Greg McDermott’s Bluejays a popular pick to win the Big East, which could lead to their deepest NCAA Tourney run in school history. Speaking of school history, Jim Flanery’s Creighton women’s basketball team did that last season with an Elite 8 appearance. Mostly everyone is back for the sequel.

Creighton Bluejays Championship Odds

Men: +2500

Women: +10000

Arizona Wildcats - Men's (No. 17), Women's (No. 19)

Tommy Lloyd has his work cut out after losing Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko to the NBA. But with Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa back, the Wildcats will be fine. Meanwhile, the transfer portal helped Adia Barnes’ basketball team load up on quality players.

Arizona Wildcats Championship Futures

Men: +2500

Women: +6000

Oregon Ducks - Men's (No. 21), Women's (No. 20)

A lot of players left Eugene following the women’s team’s disappointing end to the season. But as long as Te-Hina Paopao and Sedona Prince are in uniform, the Ducks will be good. The men’s roster is pretty stacked and should compete for a Pac-12 title.

Oregon Ducks Championship Futures

Men: +5000

Women: +6000

Michigan Wolverines - Men's (No. 22), Women's (No. 25)

Michigan’s women’s basketball team will look different without Naz Hillmon, and the men’s squad is down two starters to the NBA. But both will remain competitive from start to finish.

Michigan Wolverines Championship Odds

Men: +3500

Women: +20000