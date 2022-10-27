ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

9 schools that crack the AP Top 25 in both men's and women's basketball

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41g60K_0ip1EfUh00

As college football season is fastly approaching the red zone, the college basketball season is at the scorer’s table awaiting its moment.

The 2022-23 college basketball season is just under weeks away, and as the off-season nears its end, the Associated Press has just released its preseason top-25 poll for both men’s and women’s basketball.

If you pay close enough attention to both lists, you’ll notice that several schools appear on each. More specifically, there are nine schools that are ranked by the AP in both its men’s and women’s basketball polls.

Here’s a rundown of each one, with their rankings included (all odds courtesy of DraftKings).

North Carolina Tar Heels - Men's (No. 1) Women's (No. 12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33d1Nl_0ip1EfUh00
(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Behind the experience of Armando Bacot and Caleb Love, the men’s national championship runner-up begins the season as the nation’s No. 1. Meanwhile the women’s squad returns four starters from its 2022 Sweet 16 team that was put out of the tournament by eventual champion South Carolina.

North Carolina Tar Heels Championship Odds

Men: +900

Women: +3500

Texas Longhorns - Men's (No. 12), Women's (No. 3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TyTBr_0ip1EfUh00
(James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

It should be a really great year in Texas. On the women’s side, Rori Harmon will pace the Longhorns for what could be the team’s first Final Four appearance since 2003, while Chris Beard’s supremely talented squad should have much better cohesion and chemistry this time around.

Texas Longhorns Championship Odds

Men: +2200

Women: +1000

Tennessee Volunteers - Men's (No. 11), Women's (No. 5)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b3afX_0ip1EfUh00
(Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Tennessee’s women’s basketball team did some serious work in the transfer portal to aid their already-good recruiting class. And although the men lost Kennedy Chandler to the NBA, they still return a strong team that should be able to make a run in the NCAA Tourney.

Tennessee Volunteers Championship Odds

Men: +3000

Women: +800

Baylor Bears - Men's (No. 5), Women's (No. 18)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Zxwz_0ip1EfUh00
(Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports)

Baylor’s men’s team isn’t too far removed from a national championship, and with another talented roster, a Final Four run shouldn’t be out of the question. Nicki Colleen’s Bears lost its best players to the WNBA, but have more than enough returning starters and incoming talent to flourish in Colleen’s second season.

Baylor Bears Championship Odds

Men: +1500

Women: +5000

Indiana Hoosiers - Men's (No. 13), Women's (No. 11)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lAVui_0ip1EfUh00
(Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Both basketball teams are coming off of impressive seasons, which should be followed by even better years with mostly all of its important players back on campus.

Indiana Hoosiers Championship Odds

Men: +3500

Women: +4000

Creighton Bluejays - Men's (No. 9), Women's (No. 21)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPzRT_0ip1EfUh00
(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

A sensational sophomore class makes Greg McDermott’s Bluejays a popular pick to win the Big East, which could lead to their deepest NCAA Tourney run in school history. Speaking of school history, Jim Flanery’s Creighton women’s basketball team did that last season with an Elite 8 appearance. Mostly everyone is back for the sequel.

Creighton Bluejays Championship Odds

Men: +2500

Women: +10000

Arizona Wildcats - Men's (No. 17), Women's (No. 19)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m90Tu_0ip1EfUh00
(Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

Tommy Lloyd has his work cut out after losing Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko to the NBA. But with Azuolas Tubelis and Kerr Kriisa back, the Wildcats will be fine. Meanwhile, the transfer portal helped Adia Barnes’ basketball team load up on quality players.

Arizona Wildcats Championship Futures

Men: +2500

Women: +6000

Oregon Ducks - Men's (No. 21), Women's (No. 20)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2iGN_0ip1EfUh00
(Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK)

A lot of players left Eugene following the women’s team’s disappointing end to the season. But as long as Te-Hina Paopao and Sedona Prince are in uniform, the Ducks will be good. The men’s roster is pretty stacked and should compete for a Pac-12 title.

Oregon Ducks Championship Futures

Men: +5000

Women: +6000

Michigan Wolverines - Men's (No. 22), Women's (No. 25)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fpx2C_0ip1EfUh00
(William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports)

Michigan’s women’s basketball team will look different without Naz Hillmon, and the men’s squad is down two starters to the NBA. But both will remain competitive from start to finish.

Michigan Wolverines Championship Odds

Men: +3500

Women: +20000

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star point guard updates recruitment with top 6

The UNC basketball program received some good news on Saturday night just hours after the team won its exhibition game in the Dean Dome. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels have made the final six for five-star point guard Elliott Cadeau. The talented guard cut his list of 18 offers down to a top six as he will focus on the following schools: North Carolina, Texas Tech, Louisville, Kansas, Texas, and Syracuse. Cadeau made the announcement on Saturday night, taking to Twitter with a special post for the update in his recruitment. The guard can now take the next steps in his...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma, Baylor move up in USA TODAY Sports updated 1-131 re-rank

Ahead of their week 10 clash in Athens, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers occupied the top two spots in Paul Myerberg’s 1-131 re-rank for USA TODAY Sports. The only other movement inside the top eight was Tennessee flipping spots with Ohio State. Tennessee dominated Kentucky, while the Buckeyes struggled for the first few quarters against Penn State before an offensive explosion in the fourth helped them secure the win. Michigan remained at No. 3 after their close win over Michigan State.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where UNC basketball players rank in CBS Sports’ Top 101 for 2022-23 season

The UNC basketball program will tip off the 2022-23 season in under a week, hosting UNCW on Monday night in the Dean Dome. The game will begin what should be an exciting season for the Tar Heels after a run to the national championship game. With four of those five starters back, plus Pete Nance coming in, UNC is one of the favorites to win it all this season. But it won’t be easy and the games still have to be played. Before we get into the season, CBS Sports writers Kyle Boone, Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish, and David Cobb released...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pete Nance listed as a potential second-round draft pick

Northwestern transfer forward Pete Nance arrived in Chapel Hill after testing his stock in the NBA Draft. Luckily for the UNC basketball program, he withdrew his name to return to college. When he committed to North Carolina, everyone expected him to take over the role and hole left by Brady Manek. While Nance will slide into that position held by Manek, there will be a vastly different skillset. Nance is a very versatile forward who can score in a variety of ways and also already comes in as a very good passer and playmaker. He also comes in as a career 35.6...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, a day after they beat Indiana to improve to 2-5.
BOSTON, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN updates college football power rankings after Week 9

It wasn’t the wildest college football Saturday of the year, but there were certainly some teams that asserted themselves, while others languished a bit. Ohio State struggled for three-quarters (or more) against Penn State. TCU and West Virginia were in a match. UCF upset Cincinnati. Wake Forest lost to Louisville, Syracuse lost to Notre Dame and South Carolina lost to Mizzou. Meanwhile, Michigan dominated, but didn’t completely blow out MSU. Georgia did blow out Florida, and Tennessee eviscerated Kentucky. Oregon handled business against Cal, and USC hung on for dear life against Arizona.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

The Bryan Harsin era is officially over in Auburn. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported on Monday that Harsin was fired. The move comes very shortly after Auburn reportedly hired its new athletic director in Mississippi State’s John Cohen. Harsin’s firing comes two days after another blowout loss on his...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23

With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

College football rankings: Nick Shepkowski's 11 Best

The initial College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night as a ton of excitement will come in for the listing of teams that will essentially eat each other up over the next month. However, whenever you put numbers in front of a team’s name you’ll get a reaction and we’ll certainly be participating in that here at Fighting Irish Wire come Tuesday night.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: This Rutgers football quarterback recruit has thrown 26 touchdowns his senior season (and just one interception)

Class of 2023 quarterback Van Weber is a name to watch, especially with the senior season he is having. A standout at Rutherford High School (Rutherford, N.J.), Weber visited Rutgers earlier this season for the 66-7 win over Wagner. On Friday, Rutherford beat Mahwah 42-14 in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 quarterfinals. Weber started the scoring for Rutherford with a 65-yard touchdown pass. With the win, Rutherford is now 9-0. On the season, he has completed 101 of his 144 passing attempts. He has 1,722 passing yards with 26 touchdowns and an interception. Last week in a win over Wood-Ridge, Weber was 14-of-21,...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gemon Green’s parents to press charges against MSU players

More consequences are potentially coming for some of the Michigan State players involved in Saturday night’s tunnel incident. Thus far, four of the players that had attacked Michigan cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows have been suspended immediately and indefinitely by the MSU program as the Spartans begin to sort things out. However, the two unidentified players who were seen bludgeoning cornerback Gemon Green could be in even more of a world of hurt.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy