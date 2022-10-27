Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeking your help in finding robbery suspect
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Now it's time for you to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. Every week at this time, KFDM's Angel San Juan teams up with Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens to highlight a man or woman who's on the run. Here's Angel with this week's report on...
KFDM-TV
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
KFDM-TV
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
KFDM-TV
Thousands stolen from Tyler County churches in "Hell-bound burglary"
TYLER COUNTY — A string of church burglaries in Tyler County has been reported and is being investigated. The suspect, who is seen without a mask, stole guitars and electronics, as well as took thousands in cash and debit cards from Fellowship Church, Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and the Woodville Pentecostal Church.
KFDM-TV
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
KFDM-TV
Man pleads guilty to murder in 2019 west Beaumont shooting death
BEAUMONT — A suspect has pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a man in west Beaumont in 2019. Prosecutors tell KFDM/Fox 4 that Jamirious Gardner pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder in the shooting death of Anthony Wilson. Gardner also pleaded guilty to six burglaries. Judge John Stevens will sentence Gardner at a later date. He could receive 10 years for the burglaries, to be served concurrently, and 10 years for murder, also to be served concurrently. He could have received up to life for the murder charge.
KFDM-TV
Police in Orange searching for man on video who stole vehicle
ORANGE — Police in Orange are hoping you can help identify a man captured on video, appearing to steal a truck. The suspect entered a building in the 4100 block of I-10 in Orange on Oct. 23. Police say he stole keys to the truck as well as other...
KFDM-TV
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
KFDM-TV
Galveston County man sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering wife on Thanksgiving
A Galveston County man who shot and killed his wife on Thanksgiving is heading to prison. A judge has sentenced Dudley Joseph Bernard to 30 years behind bars. Three years ago, on Thanksgiving night, Bernard called 911 and claimed he had accidentally shot his wife Chauntelle Bernard in their League City home.
KFDM-TV
Dramatic rescue of deer hunter stuck upside down in tree 18 feet up: "They saved my life"
TYLER COUNTY — The Tyler County Sheriff's Office worked with other first responders to rescue a deer hunter who was stuck upside down, 18 feet up in a climbing tree stand. "They saved my life," said the hunter, who asked us to withhold his name, told KFDM/Fox 4. Sheriff...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities
BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
KFDM-TV
Congregations went from the pews to the polls on Sunday for early voting
BEAUMONT — Some Southeast Texans went from the pews to the polls on Sunday to cast their ballots early. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb was at Cathedral of Faith Baptist Church in Beaumont, where the congregation was encouraged to get out and vote. Early voting continues on Monday through Friday...
KFDM-TV
H.S. Football - District 9-5A-II - Week 10: PN-G 26 Nederland 24 Final
Port Neches, Tx — It was a rain soaked madness with both mid-county teams taking the lead in the final few minutes. PN-G was the last to score for the 26-24 win. The Indians have won four of the last five Bum Phillips Bowl championships. PN-G Head Coach Jeff Joseph was prepared for the madness.
KFDM-TV
Lamar Football gets first win of the year in 24-17 final over Nicholls
Beaumont, Tx — BEAUMONT, Texas – Lamar University rolled up 344 yards of offense, and the defense recorded an early pick six as the Cardinals went on to defeat Nicholls, 24-17, Saturday afternoon at Provost Umphrey Stadium. The victory – LU’s first of the season – put an end to a 15-game slide dating back to September of last season.
