Georgia State

Graham: Democrats fear Walker win because it would mean GOP is ‘not racist’

By Dominick Mastrangelo
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
FILE – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian annexation of any portion of Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Graham must testify before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, a federal appeals court said Thursday, Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggested Democrats are fearful GOP candidate Herschel Walker will win the Senate election in Georgia because it would poke a hole in their assertions that the Republican Party is racist.

“Hollywood will melt down if Herschel wins. Every Republican is getting beat up pretty bad, we got no friends in the media, all this money coming out of Hollywood trying to make up down, but why are they so focused on Herschel?” Graham said during a stump speech for Walker on Thursday.

“They’re afraid of Herschel Walker because if Herschel Walker wins, that mean we’re not racist. And if you’re a Republican, aren’t you tired of being called a racist all the time by everybody?”

Walker is locked in a tight race with incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in an election that is seen as key to control of the Senate in the next Congress.

Walker’s campaign has been dealing with a number of negative stories published in the national press over the last several weeks, including allegations from multiple women saying Walker encouraged them to get an abortion.

Kathryn Crane
5d ago

No Lindsey it just means Republicans really don't care about truth and educated people - that they don't care if you have mental health issues that may reappear at some point. Just as long as your party can grift the American people with deceit.

Viva Satire!
5d ago

A DNC Spokesman responded that using Minorites to display your "lack of racism", is a tried and true Republican and Donald Trump tactic.

Mae Walter
4d ago

There you have it straight from Ms. Lindsay's mouth. Getting HW elected has nothing to do with his ability to make a good senator but all about the Republicans having a "TOKEN!" I'm sure HW didn't catch that.

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'

Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Georgia’s Early Voting Numbers are Breaking Records, are Dems Getting the Turnout Hoped for?

Early Voting in Gerogia(public use) Midterm elections are usually dismal. People are (politically) exhausted from the Presidential election cycle two years earlier. Normally, the turn-out favors the party that lost the presidential election, as the losing side seems to be the only ones motivated enough to vote. The size of the loss for the party in power is historically correlated with the disappointment with the president and the president’s party, the state of the economy, as well as occasional scandals or crises.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Kagan’s order Wednesday evening paused anything from happening while an emergency appeal by GOP state chair Kelli Ward is under consideration by the high court. Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat. A federal appeals court panel...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas Halts Lindsey Graham’s Testimony in Election Probe

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas singularly suspended Sen. Lindsey Graham’s anticipated testimony before a Georgia grand jury on Monday. Graham has been fighting the subpoena, which requires him to testify in the investigation into Trump and his associates’ alleged criminal interference in the 2020 election, since it was given in July. The temporary block comes just three days after Graham asked the Supreme Court to stay the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision on Thursday, requiring Graham to respond to the subpoena. Thomas, whose position as justice allows him to handle emergency appeals like Graham’s, reportedly acted alone on Monday to give SCOTUS more time to process Graham’s request. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has until Thursday to convince the nation’s highest court why the South Carolina senator should have to respond to the grand jury.
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out

Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress. In withdrawing from the race, Victor has endorsed Republican candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ). Victor dropping out of the race comes a week before the election between the two, which is still very tight with only days left for the two to reach out to voters, according to a statement from Masters's campaign.
ARIZONA STATE
