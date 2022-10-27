ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennedict Mathurin shocked ex-collegiate teammate Dalen Terry with last-second steal in blowout loss

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Bulls rookie Dalen Terry was probably not expecting much to happen during the final seconds of the game against the Pacers on Monday.

Chicago was beating Indiana by more than 17 points and there was not much left to do except to dribble out the clock in order to secure the victory. As the first-year player attempted to end the game in front of a celebrating crowd at the United Center, however, he was caught off guard.

His former college teammate, Bennedict Mathurin, decided that he wanted to score the ball one more time. So he did his best impression of Jose Alvarado and went for the unexpected steal.

The camera crew was so surprised by Mathurin’s decision that they were no longer even showing the court on the broadcast.

Terry chased Mathurin down and fouled him, much to the chagrin of Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic. Terry helped his collegiate teammate up after the play, but he was visibly shocked by Mathurin’s strange decision.

Chicago’s crowd showered Mathurin with boos during his trip to the free-throw line after he put an unnecessary turnover on Terry’s stat sheet to end the game.

There were several assistant coaches and staffers from Arizona who were at the game to watch the former teammates reunite afterward, but the vibes may not have been great after that bizarre final possession.

