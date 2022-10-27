Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Plano City Council considers allowing grocery store to sell hard liquor
The Plano City Council wants to hear more on a grocery store's request to sell certain hard liquors. The Little Marketa store, on Route 34, wants to be allowed sell tequila. The store can currently sell beer and wine only. Representatives of the store brought the proposal to the city...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Water and Sewer Expansion Plan
The Village of Minooka is looking to expand water and sewer capacity north of Interstate 80 to spur economic development. Village Administrator Dan Duffy says the board of trustees last week approved a highway permit resolution for the Interstate 80 crossing. Duffy says the village will use some of its...
WSPY NEWS
City of Yorkville to soon start seeing finance options for new water
Yorkville City Administrator Bart Olson says that city leaders could start seeing financing options and plans for how to pay for a $98 million water source change. The city is in the process of switching from an underground aquifer as a water source to Lake Michigan water provided by the DuPage Water Commission, which purchases it from the City of Chicago.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man subpoenaed by Fulton County, Georgia special grand jury in election investigation
A Montgomery man is being summoned to testify for a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia over the 2020 election. Since the subpoena for Stephen C. Lee is crossing state lines, it is being handled locally by the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office. Lee made an initial appearance in...
WSPY NEWS
Channahon Man Accused of Threatening Public Officials
The Channahon Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up in the area Municipal Dr. and Northern Illinois Drive around 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31st. Officer were informed a male subject fled from a vehicle after taking a female acquaintance’s phone. When officers met with the female victim, she reported a verbal argument led to the suspect, identified as Ashar S. Simmons, taking a cellular phone from the victim’s possession. Simmons then fled into a storage facility on Northern Illinois Drive.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man arrested in Plano theft
An Elgin man was arrested in Plano Saturday evening. 20-year-old Jev K. Leach is charged with theft under $500. Police were called to the 300 block of E. Route 34 for a report of a burglary at a business. Officers located the suspect vehicle at the Plano McDonald's restaurant and learned that items had been taken from outside of the businesses earlier.
WSPY NEWS
Missing confession and court transcripts found in Weger case
Searching for more evidence, attorney Andrew Hale could not find the original court case files or written confession statement from the murder trial of Chester Weger, who was convicted in 1961 of killing one of three women at Starved Rock State Park. Not in LaSalle County or not in Will...
WSPY NEWS
Crash with school bus kills two people in Kane County
A school bus colliding with a vehicle on Monday afternoon left two people dead and two seriously injured. The accident involving a Burlington School District 301 full-size bus and another vehicle happened on Empire Road near Kingswood Drive in Campton Township, west of St. Charles, between Route 47 and Burlington Road in a rural area.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police responding to possible shooting
Police in Montgomery are responding to a possible homicide on the city's east side. It happened in the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane Monday morning. The public is asked to avoid the area. Reports, that have not been verified by police, indicate that officers may be looking for a...
WSPY NEWS
Chester Weger grants exclusive Interview for WSPY
His family has been there for every parole hearing, and court appearance over 62 years. At age 83, a frail Chester Weger is pushed in his wheelchair, into the courtroom last week, awaiting his exoneration hearing for the 1960 Starved Rock Murders which he was convicted of killing one of three women.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery murder third in 37 days; two men caught
More details are emerging on the third murder to hit the village of Montgomery in the last 37 days. In a Montgomery Police Department press release Monday afternoon, a domestic-related incident resulted in a death. Police were called to the 1300 block of Oak Ridge Lane for an unresponsive subject who suffered a gunshot wound at approximately 12:06 p.m.
WSPY NEWS
Sheriff's Office investigates four-vehicle crash in Kendall Township
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies were called to Route 71, east of Highpoint Road in Kendall Township, for a report of a four-vehicle crash Monday morning. In a news release, the sheriff's office says that the accident is believed to have been caused by 50-year-old Jason Dutton, of Ottawa. Dutton was taken a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say if anyone else was hurt and did not announce any tickets.
WSPY NEWS
Two people killed in Geneva crash
The Geneva Police Department says that two people were killed in a three vehicle crash Saturday at the intersection of Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway. It happened just before one in the morning. Police say that a 2016 Dodge charger was heading west on Fabyan Parkway and didn't stop for...
