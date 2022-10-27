Read full article on original website
KEVN
Second highest Powerball jackpot in history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Powerball Jackpot stands at a whopping $1 billion. It is only the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has escalated this high. The drawing is tonight. The winner will have the choice to take a cash payment of just under $500 million upfront or the whole billion in the form of 30 payments spread out for over 29 years.
newscenter1.tv
I-90/Lacrosse Street westbound on-ramp to be closed for construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. – According to a release from HDR Engineering, the westbound on-ramp onto Interstate 90 from North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed beginning 9 a.m. on Thursday. The closure is expected to continue until Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Construction crews will be building the...
newscenter1.tv
Can we expect the warm weather to continue for this week?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Let’s check out what the weather will be like as we head into November!. The first half of the week will see well above average temperatures and plenty of sun! A fairly potent system is expected to move through the area on Thursday, dropping the temperatures significantly. However, we’ll se a slight recovery by the weekend, before another system will pass through, dropping the temperatures again.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s recent moose visitor makes appearance in two more locations
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City was recently greeted by a moose on Wednesday, October 19. This week, the moose made appearances at Knecht Home Center and Western Dakota Technical College. Western Dakota Tech:. Knecht Home Center:. If you have any pictures of moose sightings in the area, make...
Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week
A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
KELOLAND TV
How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
KELOLAND TV
Crews are working diligently to battle the Palmer Gulch Fire
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in the Black Hills are currently battling the Palmer Gulch Fire. Saturday afternoon, crews responded to a fire just outside of Hill City, near Palmer Creek Road. With dry and windy conditions, the fire has grown to about 91 acres. “It’s really rugged,...
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
KEVN
Palmer Gulch wildfire continues to burn in the Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KELOLAND TV
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain to perform in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — This December, the Monument will host the Holidaze of Blaze concert featuring well-known names in hip-hop. Snoop Dogg will be joined by T-Pain, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne on December 20 at the Summit Arena. Tickets for the concert will...
KEVN
Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
KELOLAND TV
3 men charged in 2021 murder
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Pine Ridge, men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from a November 2021 murder at Pine Ridge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Lance Wahokiza Red Cloud, 27, Vine Phillipe Hayes, 47, and Michael Red Cloud, 30, are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
News Channel Nebraska
Both sides rest in Little Moon murder trial
Chadron’s first murder trial in 13 years is almost in the hands of the jury. Both sides in the case of 20-year old Ian “Sage” Little Moon rested this morning with closing arguments expected shortly after court reconvenes at 12:30. Little Moon is charged with 1st-degree murder...
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KELOLAND TV
Officials search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
OGLALA, S.D. (KELO) — Officials are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run incident. According to the Oglala Sioux Trip Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred in the early morning of October 29 on Highway 18 between the Pine Ridge and Oglala area.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal court finds Rapid City man guilty of kidnapping Pine Ridge woman
A Rapid City man arrested in Chadron three years ago for kidnapping a Pine Ridge Reservation woman, then assaulting her and holding her hostage was convicted Friday of multiple federal charges from the case. 36-year old Jesse Sierra faces up to life in prison after being found guilty of charges...
