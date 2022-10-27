Read full article on original website
The Five Best Tacos in Lincoln Heights
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Headlines: Death of Migos Rapper Takeoff Highlights Alarming Trend of Rap Murders
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. Takeoff, a member of the platinum-selling rap group, The Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley this...
Headlines: Mountain Lion Captured In Brentwood After Pursuit; Kevin de León Recall Effort Filed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Brentwood: A mountain lion was captured in Brentwood on Thursday after leading police on a chase. [LAT]. —Jerry Lee...
Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso
Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Eagle Rock: A coalition of Black, Brown, and Indigenous activist groups were joined by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece...
Headlines: Paris Baguette Worker Crushed to Death In Mixing Machine; Holocaust Museum Receiving Threats After Rejection By Kanye
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Activists are calling for a boycott of Paris Baguette A 23-year-old factory worker was crushed to death in their...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
Artesia Neighborhood Guide: Five Things You May Not Know About Its History
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Keep an eye out for our Artesia food guide coming later this week.
Headlines: Kevin de León Breaks Silence on Univision: ‘I Failed, But I Will Not Resign:’ Galaxy vs. LAFC for L.A. Bragging Rights
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Kevin de León broke his silence yesterday via an interview with Univision’s León Krauze. In the video, he pleads...
Haunted Hikes: 13 Treks to Completely Creep You Out in L.A. and O.C.
Wandering down a dark meandering road at night possesses its own unique sense of dread. Every critter noise seems amplified, and every shadow cast by pale moonlight appears ominous. These sounds and sights, despite naturally occurring, strangely penetrate the mind in a way that creates a sense of unease, like you shouldn’t be here. But you persist onward anyway because these feelings of dread are oddly enthralling. When you add a ghost story, legends of occult behavior, tales of evil people, or bizarre structures into the mix, this jolt of horror can lapse into feelings of unexpected dread.
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
Headlines: LAPD Officer Holding Protestor Demanding Resignations By Neck At City Hall; Signal Hill’s Ten Mile Brewery Burglarized
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: Kate Cagle, Spectrum News 1 anchor, and reporter, recorded a video appearing to show an LAPD officer in...
The L.A. TACO 2022 Guide to Día de Los Muertos Events, Including Our Own ‘TACOLAND’ at Hollywood Forever
For 11 years, L.A. TACO has been bringing our readers the most extensive and complete Day of the Dead event guides for Los Angeles County . Seeing communities come together to celebrate this tradition throughout Los Angeles, the Valley, and Orange County over the years has been a privilege. While movies and other pop culture events have lifted the profile of Día de Los Muertos, community-based celebrations have always held it down and honored the spirit of this tradition.
Protest with Culture: Hundreds of Oaxacans Dance to Live Regional Music in DTLA For Cedillo and De León’s Resignations
Hundreds of Oaxaqueños organized a march in protest of the recent racist remarks made against them by Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo, Ron Herrera, and Kevin de León. The march started at L.A. Trade Tech College and culminated two and a half miles away at City Hall. Throughout the protest, demonstrators performed various Oaxacan folkloric dances and performed regional Oaxacan music.
Headlines: Fake Blood Splattered Across Franklin High School Hallway Spell Out ‘Keep the Kids Safe;’ Stabbing Spree in Long Beach
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Reports of vandalism in the form of fake splattered blood across the school halls were reported this morning at...
Headlines: Los Angeles Is the Most Surveilled City in the Nation; Joe Biden Orders a Chicken Quesadilla From Tacos 1986
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles is the most surveilled city in the nation and the 10th most surveilled municipality in the world,...
Franklin High Placed On Lockdown Yesterday After Report Of Man With A Gun, Following Recent String Of School SWATing Incidents
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s new monthly education column, “The L.A. Public School Report.” If you have any story tips, send them to [email protected] for consideration. Yesterday morning Franklin Highschool in Highland Park was briefly placed on a school-wide lockdown, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) confirmed with L.A. TACO Monday evening.
Headlines: Blink 182’s Reunion Show at Banc of California Stadium GA Tickets Are $607 Each; Nury Resigns Without An Apology
—A prominent community Instagram page in La Puente is being accused of spreading false information about cop shootings and posting anti-LGBTQ content. An Avocado Heights community account is calling them out. [AHV]. —Facing mounting pressure to resign, Nury Martinez is no longer a council member representing Los Angeles. However, many...
Six Indigenous-Owned Oaxacan Restaurants In and Around Koreatown to Support
L.A.’s Oaxacan community showed up to City Hall in full force on Monday, Indigenous Peoples Day, to denounce the racist remarks made public over the weekend against them by former City Council President Nury Martinez. At 10 AM, CIELO (Comunidades Indigenas en Liderazgo) held a press meeting denouncing Martinez’s hurtful words, and at nighttime, the co-founder of CIELO, Odilia Romero, organized a Oaxacan band to play their traditional music in resistance.
Remembering Oldies Radio Legend Art Laboe, Gone But Never Forgotten at 97
Music is a magical porthole to unknown worlds and those distant moments when memories are crystalized and forever burned into our synapses. Art Laboe was its Morpheus, bridging the sentiments of oldies-worshipping L.A. onto one big ephemeral trip into the last century, while rekindling the flames of lovers separated by time, distance, and prison doors through his heartbreaking dedications.
