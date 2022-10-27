Many people have been asking if Friday night dinners will continue at King Ro this winter. There will indeed be “to go” dinners starting on Nov. 4. They kick off with roasted chicken leg quarters, mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, Anadama roll, and apple crisp. It is being contemplated whether or not the dinners will start up inside again in 2023. Stay tuned.

ROUND POND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO