4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
RSU 40 School Board Meets to Discuss Removing the Book Gender Queer From School LibraryThe Maine WriterWaldoboro, ME
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
lcnme.com
Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5
It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
lcnme.com
KEEP WARM
As we mentioned in last week’s editorial, keeping Mainers warm is on the minds of all of the candidates for legislative office. It’s at the forefront of the minds behind The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County. Launched in 2005 by community members wanting to help neighbors, the...
lcnme.com
Sixth Annual Villages of Light Festival Planned
The sixth annual Villages of Light Festival in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26. The elves are hard at work to ‘Spark Your Spirit’ this holiday season. The sale of small Christmas trees is currently underway. There will be 70...
lcnme.com
Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation
Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
lcnme.com
Round Pond
Many people have been asking if Friday night dinners will continue at King Ro this winter. There will indeed be “to go” dinners starting on Nov. 4. They kick off with roasted chicken leg quarters, mashed potatoes, stuffing, peas, Anadama roll, and apple crisp. It is being contemplated whether or not the dinners will start up inside again in 2023. Stay tuned.
lcnme.com
William J. ‘Bill’ Benner
William J. “Bill” Benner, 58, of Nobleboro, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital on Oct. 15, 2022. Bill was born April 12, 1964 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Edward H. Benner and Marrianne G. (O’Daniels) Benner. He grew up in Jersey City, N.J. and attended local schools there. The family moved to Maine in 1985.
lcnme.com
Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed
In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
lcnme.com
Gary Lynn Clifford
Gary Lynn Clifford, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 10, 1950. Gary upon graduation entered the military and after being honorably discharged he returned home to work for S.F. Prentice and Sons, and eventually became the owner of the company. Later in life he worked as a local lobsterman.
lcnme.com
Earle Winfield Clifford
Earle Winfield Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. Earle was born on Dec. 2, 1938. He grew up in Boothbay Harbor and attended local schools. At the age of 10 he started in the marine harvesting business, clamming, some lobstering and periwinkling....
lcnme.com
Call to Artists for a Special Year-End Show
River Arts in Damariscotta announces a call to artists for a special year-end show that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition.
lcnme.com
Sally J. Smith
Sally J. Smith, 73, died Oct. 27, 2022 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta. Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Hall Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Dorr officiating. A full obituary will appear soon.
lcnme.com
Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle
The Rotary Club of Damariscotta-Newcastle was founded in 1924, receiving its charter Dec. 17, that year. It is believed Wallace Wilton Chadwick was asked to make a Rotary sign. Chadwick is the grandfather of past club president and past district 7780 assistant governor, Wilt Jones, of Newcastle. Jones heard from his aunt that she remembered the big blue and gold wooden sign had been crafted by her father.
lcnme.com
LA Grad Returns to Damariscotta to Film Horror Feature
According to Damariscotta native Ryan Gaul, there are fewer differences between comedy and horror than one might think. The 1992 Lincoln Academy graduate and comedy actor known for his roles in “The Last O.G.” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is currently testing this belief, as production on his horror film “McCurdy Point” is underway in Lincoln County.
lcnme.com
Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board
Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
lcnme.com
Characters of the County: Newcastle Horror Master Glenn Chadbourne Makes His Own Luck
After 40 years of working at it, Newcastle illustrator Glenn Chadbourne has achieved a kind of celebrity. As anonymous as the private citizen to the world at large, within the niche world of horror illustrators, Chadbourne has developed a devoted following. Chadbourne’s status has been helped no doubt by his...
lcnme.com
Nobleboro Nurse Reflects on Relief Trip to Ukraine
In March 2022, recently retired nurse Patty Alfieri received an unexpected call from a doctor she once worked with. He asked if she wanted to go to Ukraine. Russia had invaded the country on Feb. 24, and a humanitarian crisis was unfolding rapidly. Ukrainians fleeing the front lines were being resettled in temporary communities with limited resources. Many had ongoing health care needs and were struggling to recover from the shock and trauma of losing their homes to the violence of war. Medical professionals were in short supply.
