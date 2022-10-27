ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

G﻿uardiola on Haaland, Sevilla and the World Cup

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erling Haaland will not play against Sevilla, although "he feels better". Guardiola added: "If not 100% I don't want to take a risk. Hopefully we can have him against Fulham."

