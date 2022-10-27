Read full article on original website
RFU increase Six Nations prices for England matches due to rising costs
The Rugby Football Union has responded to a seven-figure hike in overheads because of inflation by further increasing ticket prices for the Six Nations next year, the Guardian understands
BBC
Guardiola on Haaland, Sevilla and the World Cup
Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game against Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erling Haaland will not play against Sevilla, although "he feels better". Guardiola added: "If not 100% I don't want to take a risk. Hopefully we can have him against Fulham."
