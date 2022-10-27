Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Freeman’s NICU babies celebrate Halloween
JOPLIN, Mo. — Tiny goblins were popping up everywhere on Halloween at Freeman Health System. A dozen babies who are staying at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donned Halloween costumes, said Elizabeth Syer, Freeman Health System Marketing Director. “Every year we dress the babies up for the...
fourstateshomepage.com
The tiniest trick-or-treaters in Joplin, at Mercy Hospital’s NICU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Even Joplin’s tiniest trick or treaters dressed up today, thanks to some creative costumes. Babies in the NICU at Mercy Hospital Joplin were sporting a number of different outfits. Little Ophelia Barely tips the scales at one pound, but was a ballerina for the day.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Joplin Police Department
We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin kids trick-or-treat this Halloween at MSSU
JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31). Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”. The annual festivities took place tonight...
fourstateshomepage.com
PSU students are making a difference in their communities
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Most people have happy memories from school, but that wasn’t always the case for Irvin Augur. So he did something about that recently to prevent the same thing from happening at a Pittsburg Elementary School. Augur called his fundraiser “Clothes for Kids.”. “And there...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two Joplin residents found dead
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were discovered. The two were reported as unresponsive to JPD Emergency Communications Center around 9:16 Monday night. The bodies were found at 2216 S. Annie Baxter Ave. No arrests have been made...
fourstateshomepage.com
Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County
ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
Halloween Light List from Joplin News First
JOPLIN AREA — CLICK 👉🏽 EACH LOCATION FOR GOOGLE MAPS DIRECTIONS FROM WHERE YOU ARE 🎃Halloween Light List with directions for 2022. Be sure to subscribe to our email list and/or mark our page with a bookmark so you don’t miss a story or post! Remember most will turn off lights at 9:00 PM. On wet or windy nights they might be...
How to prevent a stroke
According to the American Heart Association, more than 795,000 people experience a stroke each year.
Mercy hosts Trick or Treat Trail event
Mercy Hospital in Joplin today hosted a Trick or Treat Trail event to give the community a chance to snag some candy ahead of Halloween.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
fourstateshomepage.com
“National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” a success in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Nearly 500 pounds of prescription drugs are now in safe hands. Throughout the day on Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Galena Police Department participated in “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”. It’s an opportunity for the community to safely get...
fourstateshomepage.com
A block party to celebrate a new community center
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drove down Broadway Street in Joplin today, you likely saw some dancing. “The Rock Coalition Center” is one group made up of several local organizations. Today the group shared its new community center on Broadway Street with a grand opening block party celebration.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
fourstateshomepage.com
The night before Halloween
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “St. Paul’s United Methodist Church” hosted families for some fun before Halloween. This event allowed children to trick or treat on the night before Halloween, instead of on a school night. Around 30 to 40 cars were decorated and passing out...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pittsburg hit-and-run leaves woman in serious condition
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The driver of an SUV leaves the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Pittsburg. On Friday (10/28), officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 14th Street in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Pittsburg Police said a gray colored SUV was traveling westbound on 14th Street when the driver struck Melanie Ishimura, 43, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area.
fourstateshomepage.com
Hundreds attended this Galena “Trunk-or-Treat”
GALENA, Kan. — Despite some rain this evening, hundreds still came out for some Halloween fun. The Park Hill Nazarene Church of Galena held it’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event. This year’s event featured monster trucks, motorcycles, and of course, plenty of candy. Kids and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Shooting clay pigeons for a good cause
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Some clay pigeons flew through the skies all for a good cause today. More than 80 shooters came out to the “Shawnee Skies Shooting Complex and Training Center” in Wyandotte for the annual “Clays for a Cause” fundraiser. The tournament raises money...
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Grove hayride crash victim upgraded to stable condition, family says
GROVE, Okla. – The medical condition of a 12-year-old Grove girl injured in a hayride accident has been upgraded. Vinalee Follmuth just celebrated her birthday Wednesday. On Saturday, the Grove sixth-grade student was involved in a hayride accident and is currently hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, according to a Go Fund Me account established by Follmuth’s family and friends.
fourstateshomepage.com
New FedEx distribution center in Kansas
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
Comments / 0