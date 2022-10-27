PITTSBURG, Kans. — The driver of an SUV leaves the scene after hitting a pedestrian in Pittsburg. On Friday (10/28), officers with the Pittsburg Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of East 14th Street in Pittsburg, in response to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Pittsburg Police said a gray colored SUV was traveling westbound on 14th Street when the driver struck Melanie Ishimura, 43, of Pittsburg, and then immediately fled the area.

PITTSBURG, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO