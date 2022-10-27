ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bluetti’s frightfully good solar + storage sale slices hundreds of dollars off for Halloween

No need to get caught in the dark, trick-or-treaters: Portable power station leader BLUETTI is offering great deals on power generators, batteries, and solar panels. This Halloween sale is running until November 5 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Don’t miss it, as these deals are a treat. You can find the full sale if you click on this link and check out some of the highlights below.
Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low) in New Green Deals

If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor

Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech

Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes

Tesla is starting to release a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update that includes many high-level changes that should positively impact performance. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech

Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
Meet the UK’s fastest EV charger: 62 miles of range in 3 minutes

UK charging network operator Gridserve has installed a 360 kW-capable electric vehicle charger – which the company claims is the UK’s fastest – at its pioneering electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex. Gridserve has branded the Terra 360, made by ABB, as “High Power.” The company says the...

