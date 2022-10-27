Read full article on original website
Bluetti’s frightfully good solar + storage sale slices hundreds of dollars off for Halloween
No need to get caught in the dark, trick-or-treaters: Portable power station leader BLUETTI is offering great deals on power generators, batteries, and solar panels. This Halloween sale is running until November 5 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Don’t miss it, as these deals are a treat. You can find the full sale if you click on this link and check out some of the highlights below.
Use this 20W solar panel to run off-grid lights and more for just $34 (New low) in New Green Deals
If you have off-grid shed lights, a boat, or even just a watering setup, then today’s New Green Deal is a solid option to run those items. Designed to output up to 20W of power, this solar panel is on sale for $34 at Amazon, which saves $10 from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. 20W will be plenty of power to run lightweight things like garden watering systems or other items like that, making this a solid off-grid option on a budget. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Tesla Bot showcases its strength by lifting a piano with a single motor
Tesla has showcased the strength of its actuator technology for Tesla Bot, its humanoid robot, by having a single leg actuator of the robot lift an entire piano. Part of the logic for Tesla to venture into creating a humanoid robot, which doesn’t seem aligned with its mission to accelerate the advent of sustainable energy and transport, was that the automaker felt like its vehicles were already “robots on wheels.”
Gates Carbon Drive reveals new Moto X5 belts, making electric motorcycles even more silent
Gates Carbon Drive is a global leader in belt drives used to replace chains on two-wheeled vehicles like bikes, scooters, and motorcycles. The company’s new Gates Carbon Drive Moto X5 product line was just introduced this morning, helping make already quiet electric motorcycles even quieter. Gates Moto X5 belt...
Blink Charging creates an effortless EV charging experience with new Plug&Charge tech
Blink Charging (BLNK), one of the leading EV charging companies across North America and Europe, is unleashing Plug&Charge technology to make an effortless experience, prompting further zero-emission adoption. Since its foundation in 2009, Blink Charging has grown into an EV charging powerhouse. The accelerating pace of electric vehicle adoption over...
Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes
Tesla is starting to release a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update that includes many high-level changes that should positively impact performance. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Lectric XP 3.0 launched as most affordable 2-passenger e-bike, and we got the first ride [Video]
Phoenix-based electric bicycle brand Lectric eBikes has just unveiled its newest model, the Lectric XP 3.0. Full of new features and updated components, it’s set to likely become one of the best-selling electric bikes in the country. That’s because the Lectric XP 3.0 is now replacing the Lectric XP...
Ford electric vehicles are powering a new Halloween experience with V2L tech
Ford’s electric vehicles are winning over the hearts of long-time Ford fans with an upgraded driving experience and new capabilities. EV owners are using their vehicles’ frunks and added technology such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) to upgrade their Halloween festivities, taking trick or treating to the next level. This Halloween, a few Ford EV owners showcased the innovative features and added benefits of going electric.
Meet the UK’s fastest EV charger: 62 miles of range in 3 minutes
UK charging network operator Gridserve has installed a 360 kW-capable electric vehicle charger – which the company claims is the UK’s fastest – at its pioneering electric forecourt in Braintree, Essex. Gridserve has branded the Terra 360, made by ABB, as “High Power.” The company says the...
An electric bike that looks (and rides) like an electric motorcycle: G-FORCE ZM review
The G-FORCE ZM electric bike is one of those e-bikes that borrows heavily from motorcycle styling while maintaining its street-legal status as an electric bicycle. But the motorcycle influence doesn’t just run skin deep; it’s also got a powerful ride to match. G-FORCE ZM tech specs. Motor: 750W...
