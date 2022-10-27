Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020 Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. During opening statements, […]
Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque pleaded guilty Tuesday. Jones is accused of running through four red lights during the chase last November. When officers eventually stopped Jones, dash camera video shows him lunge out of his truck at an officer. […]
$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
City of Albuquerque offering household waste event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash […]
Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
KRQE News 13
UNM hosts 'Research and Discovery Week'
Teen who killed motorcyclist while racing pleads …. Teen who killed motorcyclist while racing pleads guilty. Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque …. Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder. New scholarship honoring murdered UNM graduate. New scholarship honoring murdered UNM graduate. Albuquerque BioPark hosts underwater...
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
KRQE News 13
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW
Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of …. Heavy law enforcement presence shuts down part of Isleta Blvd SW. 2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found …. 2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in...
Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
2 charged with first-degree murder after woman found dead in Santa Fe
If anyone has any information, they can Sergeant Lisa Champlin by calling 505-955-5044.
Albuquerque officials share Housing and Entrepreneurship report
"Our goal was to really elevate and define the critical needs around housing within these two populations," said Joseph Kunkel with Mass Design Group.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after being hit, dragged by car
Officers were able to find the suspect, and he was taken into custody.
Comments / 0