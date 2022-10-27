Read full article on original website
Check Out This Sweet Leaf-Powered Sunny That Nissan's Bringing To SEMA
There are going to be a lot of giant trucks at this year’s SEMA show. But the best truck in the entire show might be the opposite: this 1987 Nissan Sunny. Why? I mean, first of all, just look at it. How many other trucks at SEMA will have fender-mounted mirrors? Probably none. But also, it’s electric.
Volkswagen Built a Wide-Body Jetta GLI on Turbofan Wheels for SEMA
Volkswagen is going buckwild with the Jetta at this year’s SEMA show. The company is unveiling a new concept – the Jetta GLI Performance – that is meant to take VW’s performance compact sedan to the next level while also paying homage to GLIs of years gone by.
The BMW iX M60 Is So Good It'll Make You Love the Grille
I’m not going to lie: I love the way the 2023 BMW iX looks. Think I’m crazy? You may be right, but before you consign me to a padded cell know that it’s been an acquired taste. In fact, when I got the first embargoed pictures of this thing ahead of its debut I physically recoiled from the screen — much like many of you are probably doing right now. But this M60 is so good and drives so well, it might just win you over, too.
FALSE ALARM: You Can Still Order a 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing (Update)
Say what you will about more mainstream General Motors products such as the Chevrolet. Malibu or Cadillac XT5, there’s no denying its performance cars kick ass. Especially the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. After our first drive, we said it “may be the best sports sedan ever made.” So we’re not terribly surprised to hear the CT5-V Blackwing is sold out through 2023.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Reportedly Sold Out For 2023
There's Nothing Stopping Dodge From Stuffing a Hurricane Straight Six in the Next Charger, CEO Says
When Stellantis unveiled the 3-liter, twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline six earlier this year — the engine designed to replace the 5.7- and 6.4-liter V8s in Dodge, Ram, and Jeep’s arsenal — a lot of people understandably replied “these would work great in a Challenger!” And then Dodge decided to not do that. But the brand knows not everyone is on board with the whole “e-muscle” thing, and it’s for perhaps that reason that CEO Tim Kuniskis offered a glimmer of hope that the new straight-six will one day find a home in the Charger Daytona, or whatever Dodge’s forthcoming production muscle car is.
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Might Have Turnkey Stage 1 and 2 Upgrades
Dodge is digging its heels in over the upcoming Charger Daytona SRT Concept with three possible powertrains that increase the fully-electric coupe’s output in stages. Dodge seems fixated on the idea that tuning culture and hot-rodding will, in fact, survive the EV transition, so each of the Charger Daytona SRT’s powertrains will feature two performance upgrades that unlock by using a “crystal” key, which plugs into the EV’s dashboard.
What Type of Car Should Make a Comeback?
Automakers are big on revivals right now. Nostalgia sells, so we’re getting new Broncos and Integras and Supras to capitalize on that American lust for simpler days. But what if car companies could go further, bringing back entire swaths of the automotive market rather than just a few individual nameplates? What if they revived not just cars, but types of cars?
Toyota Targets Price Hikes in U.S. And Europe to Counter Rising Costs
Toyota is considering raising its prices in the U.S. and Europe because of rising production costs, Tesla employees are being roped into Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, and Abarth found that driving fun, little cars makes you happy – who knew! All this and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday November 1, 2022.
This Ultra-Rare Testarossa Spider Is the Only Way to Authentically Live the Out Run Life, and it's Up for Auction
When I envision a Ferrari Testarossa, I envision a convertible. I blame Yu Suzuki’s 1986 driving game Out Run for this. See, Ferrari never officially built roof-less Testarossas, though a lone example was commissioned by former Fiat CEO Gianni Agnelli. Later on, some independent firms performed their own unofficial conversions — one such being design house Pininfarina, which was of course responsible for the Testarossa’s fetching looks in the first place.
Tesla Now Plans to Start Cybertruck Production by the End of 2023: Report
A new report from Reuters says Tesla is aiming to begin full Cybertruck mass production by the end of next year. For realsies this time, or so it says. This would only be two years after the initial mass production target was announced by CEO Elon Musk. That easily beats out vehicles like the Semi and new Roadster.
GM and Ford are Getting Chips Into Their Cars That Need Them
Ford and GM are having slightly different experiences getting semiconductors into their unsold cars that need them, Mazda will soon finally tell us about its electrification strategy and Stellantis’ dream of Jeep in China is officially over. All that and more in this spooky edition of The Morning Shift for Monday, October 31, 2022.
Honda Is Bringing Battery Exchange Stations to Japan
Honda has installed its first EV battery exchange station in Tokyo, Japan through a partnership with battery sharing service Gachaco. The debut of the Honda Power Pack Exchanger e: in Tokyo marks the beginning of what Honda hopes will be a large network of battery swapping stations in Japan, where riders can quickly and easily exchange their EV motorcycle’s depleted batteries.
At $18,000, Is This 1952 MG TD Midget a Pretty Big Deal?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice MG TD says they have three project cars and that’s one too many, and the MG drew the short straw. let’s see if its price makes it the right choice for a buyer. I think it’s a shame...
The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Is Scary Quick But Shockingly Friendly
These are strange times in the auto industry. After years of waiting and two generations without it, Ford is putting a V8 back in the Raptor to create this, the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. At the same time, Ford is making a fully-electric F-150 pickup truck. The supercharged, Shelby-powered Raptor R and all-electric F-150 Lighting exist at opposite ends of a single spectrum, and going between the poles of Ford’s (and America’s) best-selling model can be jarring.
The Aston Martin DBX Has a Delightful DB5 Tribute in its Dashboard
This past weekend, I had the pleasure of driving an Aston Martin DBX 707, the performance variant of the British company’s first ever SUV. There’s a lot to like about the DBX 707 (which, despite its name, is only rated for 697 hp in the U.S. — the 707 figure refers to PS, the European power-output unit of measure). But my favorite little detail was something I discovered the moment I activated Adaptive Cruise Control.
Jeep Shows Off All-Electric Restomod CJ Surge Ahead of SEMA
Forget throwing an LS engine in your Jeep CJ. You should put an electric motor in there instead, and Jeep is leading the way. At SEMA, the company is unveiling a battery-electric system that is meant to fit in classic Jeeps. It’s called the CJ Surge, and in a word, it’s sick. The “electromod” concept is meant to allow designers and engineers to better understand the potential of BEV parts kits.
Lamborghini Urus Recalled for Frying its Backup Camera and Screen
Certain models of the 2022 Lamborghini Urus are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a potential defect in the infotainment system that renders the display and rear-view camera inoperable. Documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the issue stems from a potentially faulty voltage regulator...
Dodge Will Reveal the Last of the 'Last Call' Challengers and Chargers as Soon as Their Engines Stop Exploding
Dodge has revealed six of the seven Last Call-edition Challengers and Chargers that will send the duo off with a bang next year. The final one ought to be quite special. While the rest are essentially visual packages, the last of the breed has been designed to embarrass the 717-horsepower Hellcat, and presumably the the likes of the even more powerful Redeye and Super Stock variants. It was supposed to be revealed at SEMA in Las Vegas next week. It won’t be, for a very good reason.
This Is Ferrari's New Le Mans Hypercar, The 499P
Ferrari has officially launched the 499P, the sports prototype it hopes will bring a 10th overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans back to Maranello. The iconic Italian automaker has developed a modern challenger for the Le Mans Hypercar category while celebrating the 50th anniversary of its most recent endurance prototype triumph.
