Mary Jane Theis Faces Retention Vote Amid Battle for Control of Illinois Supreme Court
The race for ideological control of the Illinois Supreme Court has been one of the most-closely watched elections on the 2022 ballot, and Cook County residents will get their own chance to weigh in, albeit in a slightly different fashion. While voters in the second and third districts will choose...
College Use of Race in Admissions Challenged at Supreme Court in Arguments
The Supreme Court began hearing arguments in two cases that challenge the use of race-based considerations to determine who gets admitted to U.S. colleges and universities. The cases attack affirmative action consideration in admissions at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. "Racial classifications are wrong," attorney Patrick Strawbridge...
Supreme Court Clears Way for Lindsey Graham to Testify in Georgia Election Probe
The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham's testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham's appearance before a...
Supreme Court's Chief Justice Temporarily Blocks Release of Trump Tax Returns to House Panel
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts’ order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump’s emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without...
When is the Next Powerball Drawing in Illinois?
The longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow. That's how the Powerball game works -- and since no one hit the $1 billion jackpot during Monday's drawing, the reward has swelled to $1.2 billion. Powerball tickets cost $2 per play. During a...
