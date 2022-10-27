Karamo Brown recounts the scary moment he found his eldest son dying from an overdose

Karamo Brown is known for his profound conversations on “Queer Eye,” but now it was his turn to share the heartbreaking experience he had to live when his son had a drug overdose.

During a recent episode of his talk show Karamo , the host revealed that he found one of his sons dying two years ago. “Today, I’m going to be very vulnerable with you all,” the 41-year-old Cuban descent star says. “It’s something that I’ve never talked about publicly.”

GettyImages

“Almost two years ago, I found my oldest son, Jason, lying on the floor, dying from a drug overdose,” the Afro-Latino shared. “And I was terrified. I was about to lose my son. I didn’t know what to do. I was in shock.”

Karamo, who is also an activist, reminded people on the other side of the camera that help is available. “For anybody else who’s out there that’s going through this stuff, there are people out there that want to help you,” he says.

Jason Brown also appears on the episode to share details of what he remembers about that day. The episode will feature father and son walking memory lane and revisiting the situation that changed their lives forever.

Help is available! Speak with someone today. Reach to the SAMHSA National Helpline Confidential for free, to find substance use treatment and information: 1-800-662-4357.

Karamo is the first Queer Afro-Latino in the United States with a daytime talk show. The Cuban decent reality television personality, author, actor, and activist premiered the program in the U.S. in the fall of 2022.

“Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue, and Maury,” Brown said.

The show addresses “infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics” with Karamo’s “enthusiastic, charismatic, and fresh voice.” The show also welcomes a studio audience to engage in “outrageous audience opinions” and “probing questions.”

According to Brown, his goal is “to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life.”

“As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible, so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences,” he added. “We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.”