Marion County resident says women’s healthcare is in crisis
Women’s healthcare is in crisis. To some degree, I’m sure this is happening everywhere, but it is extreme in Marion County. I delivered a baby last January at Advent and was forced into an unnecessary C-section. I was injured by a student who preformed an epidural without my consent. After the traumatic experience, I started to research what could have been done differently, and it was sickening to learn all of the things that should have been done differently.
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
New Year, New Me annual 5K returning to Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual New Year, New Me 5K race will return in January to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual 5K race will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 7...
MCSO looking for two suspects who allegedly stole purse from elderly victim at Publix
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are suspected of stealing an elderly victim’s purse at the Publix located on SW Highway 200 in Ocala. Shortly before the theft, the two suspects (pictured below) entered the grocery...
Ocala man accused of stealing trailer, tools from Habitat for Humanity construction site
A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a trailer and tools from a Habitat for Humanity construction site. On Monday, October 24, a Habitat for Humanity construction manager contacted MCSO to report the recent theft of a 6-foot...
Belleview man arrested after performing wheelies on dirt bike, fleeing from MCSO deputy
A 23-year-old Belleview man riding a dirt bike was arrested after he fled from a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy who had spotted him performing wheelies on Highway 475. On Friday, October 28, the MCSO deputy observed a dirt bike that was traveling northbound on Highway 475 in Marion...
Phoebe Whitworth Boone
Phoebe Whitworth Boone, age 60 years young, of Ocala, Florida passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on October 19th, 2022 in the comfort of her home. Phoebe was the proud daughter of William & Marianne Boone. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Thad Boone and her beloved, Roger P Demers.
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Pamela M. Reed
Pamela M. Reed, age 73, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Pamela was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1949 to the late Marlyn and Jeanne (Birch) Stayner. Pam was a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with kids. Her “Happy Place” was kayaking on the...
Ocala’s Customer Service Office implements new hours of operation on November 1
The City of Ocala’s Customer Service Office, which is located at 201 SE 3rd Street, will have new hours of operation beginning on Tuesday, November 1. The first-floor lobby at the building will be open on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the city’s observed holiday schedule.
Beautiful Skies Of Ocala
Ocala has beautiful skies all year long, especially during evening hours. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Final week to catch Dracula at Ocala Civic Theatre
This is the final week to see the stage adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel Dracula at the Ocala Civic Theatre, and tickets are still available. Set in England during the 1890s, a young woman named Lucy is attacked by a mysterious illness that leaves her terrorized by nightmares, and a specialist named Dr. Van Helsing is summoned. Van Helsing believes that Lucy is the victim of a certain infamous vampire: Count Dracula of Transylvania.
Kimberly Diane Gore
Kimberly Diane Gore, age 57, of Ocala, passed away on October 25, 2022. She was born on September 1, 1965 in Madison, Florida a daughter to the late Ben Breven Merritt, Jr and Evelyn Marie (Lee) Coleman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a nephew Bradley Dean Merritt.
Marcus Wade Perryman
Marcus Wade Perryman, of Belleview, FL, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. He was only 50 years old. Family and friends are both devastated and shocked by his death. Marcus was born on May 24, 1972 in Americus, GA. In addition to his parents, Buddy and Brenda of Ocklawaha, FL, Marcus leaves behind his son, Marcus Kyle Perryman of Ocala, Florida, and his sister and nephews, Serena (Perryman), Piercen, and Teague Mendola of Kansas.
James Wallace Whigham
James Wallace Whigham, age 77, of Laurel, MS, passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 19, 2022 at home in Ocala, FL. He was born on November 3, 1944 to his parents, William Allen Whigham and Coreen Whigham in Mobile, AL. He was a Master Carpenter and Woodworker in his...
Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs
The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
Mark Scott Kirby
Mark Scott Kirby, 63, of Dunnellon, passed away October 16, 2022. He was born June 12, 1959 in Middletown, OH to James and Katherine (Smallwood) Kirby. He loved to fish and decorate for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Trent of Carlisle, OH, and friend, Tonda Payne.
Comedian Jim Breuer coming to Ocala this weekend
Jim Breuer’s standup comedy tour will be making a stop in Ocala this Saturday. The Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street, will host the popular comedian on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Breuer gained national attention as a cast member on Saturday Night...
Evening Sky At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out the beautiful evening sky at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
