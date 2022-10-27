Read full article on original website
Marcus Wade Perryman
Marcus Wade Perryman, of Belleview, FL, passed away unexpectedly on October 24, 2022. He was only 50 years old. Family and friends are both devastated and shocked by his death. Marcus was born on May 24, 1972 in Americus, GA. In addition to his parents, Buddy and Brenda of Ocklawaha, FL, Marcus leaves behind his son, Marcus Kyle Perryman of Ocala, Florida, and his sister and nephews, Serena (Perryman), Piercen, and Teague Mendola of Kansas.
James Wallace Whigham
James Wallace Whigham, age 77, of Laurel, MS, passed away suddenly and peacefully on October 19, 2022 at home in Ocala, FL. He was born on November 3, 1944 to his parents, William Allen Whigham and Coreen Whigham in Mobile, AL. He was a Master Carpenter and Woodworker in his...
Juanita Dorothy Taylor
Worldwide Church of God faithfully for many years, later during her Christian life she became a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church until no longer able to attend. She leaves to “cherish her legacy to those who will always love her” her son Dana Simmons, Sr (Ethel) of Micanopy, Fl, Almetta Simmons of Gainesville, Florida, Kala Gedeon of Jacksonville, Florida, God son Jimmy Hylton (Jean) of Micanopy, Fl, 6 grandchildren: Kevin Simmons (Anita), Dana Simmons, Jr (Darian), Kimberly Peoples (Jaime), Keona Scott, Shedric Burley, Jr, Imani Mazon, 16 great grands, 1 great, great grand and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends 2 sister in laws, Estella Thomas and Marie Simmons. Best friend: Earnestine Stokes.
Pamela M. Reed
Pamela M. Reed, age 73, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Pamela was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 8, 1949 to the late Marlyn and Jeanne (Birch) Stayner. Pam was a teacher’s aide and enjoyed working with kids. Her “Happy Place” was kayaking on the...
Cardinal Visits Back Porch In Ocala
A beautiful male cardinal stopped by for a visit at this back porch in Ocala. Thanks to Blanca Felipe for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Beautiful Skies Of Ocala
Ocala has beautiful skies all year long, especially during evening hours. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Richard P. Thomas
Richard P. Thomas, 93, of Ocala, Florida went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 10th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Johnstown Pennsylvania to Julia Bishop Thomas and Howard Thomas. He is predeceased by his parents and his siblings Helen Reid and Robert Thomas.
New Year, New Me annual 5K returning to Carney Island Recreation and Conservation Area
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual New Year, New Me 5K race will return in January to help residents get their 2023 fitness journey off to a healthy start. The second installment of the annual 5K race will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 7...
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
Ocala man accused of stealing trailer, tools from Habitat for Humanity construction site
A 41-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing a trailer and tools from a Habitat for Humanity construction site. On Monday, October 24, a Habitat for Humanity construction manager contacted MCSO to report the recent theft of a 6-foot...
Mark Scott Kirby
Mark Scott Kirby, 63, of Dunnellon, passed away October 16, 2022. He was born June 12, 1959 in Middletown, OH to James and Katherine (Smallwood) Kirby. He loved to fish and decorate for Christmas. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Trent of Carlisle, OH, and friend, Tonda Payne.
Evening Sky At Barnett Estate In Inverness
Check out the beautiful evening sky at Barnett Estate in Inverness. Thanks to Velukutty Balakrishnan for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala’s Customer Service Office implements new hours of operation on November 1
The City of Ocala’s Customer Service Office, which is located at 201 SE 3rd Street, will have new hours of operation beginning on Tuesday, November 1. The first-floor lobby at the building will be open on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the exception of the city’s observed holiday schedule.
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala temporarily closed for 18 health code violations during failed inspection
Darrell’s Diner in Ocala was forced to temporarily close its doors after a health inspector found 18 health code violations, including four that were considered high priority. According to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Profession Regulation, Darrell’s Diner,...
Ocala manufacturing plant’s upcoming 54,000 square-foot expansion to add 70 jobs
The construction of a 54,000 square-foot expansion is currently underway at a manufacturing plant in Ocala, which could bring up to 70 new jobs to the city. Champion Manufacturing, a producer of medical devices, held a ceremonial groundbreaking and ribbon cutting event on Saturday, October 22 at the construction site where the expanded facility will be located. Approximately 150 employees and family members were in attendance, along with several city dignitaries.
Comedian Jim Breuer coming to Ocala this weekend
Jim Breuer’s standup comedy tour will be making a stop in Ocala this Saturday. The Reilly Arts Center, which is located at 500 NE 9th Street, will host the popular comedian on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. Breuer gained national attention as a cast member on Saturday Night...
