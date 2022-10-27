Worldwide Church of God faithfully for many years, later during her Christian life she became a member of Faith Missionary Baptist Church until no longer able to attend. She leaves to “cherish her legacy to those who will always love her” her son Dana Simmons, Sr (Ethel) of Micanopy, Fl, Almetta Simmons of Gainesville, Florida, Kala Gedeon of Jacksonville, Florida, God son Jimmy Hylton (Jean) of Micanopy, Fl, 6 grandchildren: Kevin Simmons (Anita), Dana Simmons, Jr (Darian), Kimberly Peoples (Jaime), Keona Scott, Shedric Burley, Jr, Imani Mazon, 16 great grands, 1 great, great grand and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends 2 sister in laws, Estella Thomas and Marie Simmons. Best friend: Earnestine Stokes.

OCALA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO