Schmidt Foundation donates $50,000 to campaign encouraging Salina pride
The Love Salina community campaign received a $50,000 gift at the recent first quarterly Salina Chamber of Commerce Builders Breakfast. Ben Waters, the regional manager of Eagle Communications' radio, digital, and creative markets in Salina, Manhattan, and Junction City, presented the check on behalf of The Schmidt Foundation. In Salina, Eagle Communications owns 99KG, 94.5 Prime, KINA, and Salina Post.
Variety of safe trick or treating options in Salina over the weekend
Safe trick or treating was abundant this past weekend as a number of locations throughout Salina offered options for youngsters. Hundreds of trick or treaters turned out at the various locations in colorful, cute, and sometimes scary costumes. In many cases, the lines were long as youngsters awaited their turns at the goodies.
Salina Family Healthcare Center taking scholarship applications
Salina Health Education Foundation – the parent company for Salina Family Healthcare Center (SFHC) and Smoky Hill Family Medicine Residency Program – is proud to open the SFHC Scholarship fund for applications, for the first time since its creation earlier this year. This scholarship program honors former Board...
Kansas Wesleyan announces theme of Christmas by Candlelight
The Kansas Wesleyan Music Department has announced the theme for Christmas by Candlelight. When He Comes to Reign will be the theme for this year's musical holiday event, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in Sams Chapel. Christmas by Candlelight is open to the public at no charge and no ticketing process is required.
City of Salina announces crack sealing projects
Monday through Friday, Circle C Construction of Goddard will seal cracks on the following streets, weather permitting. The work will take place generally between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times. “Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.
K-State Salina offering valedictorian scholarship program
Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is committed to helping outstanding students achieve their academic goals with a new scholarship program, the Tenfold Scholars. The Tenfold Scholars Program will award scholarships to 10 high school valedictorians from Kansas high schools each year, starting in the fall 2023 semester....
City of Salina: N. Fifth Street parking lot to reopen Monday
On Monday, Vogts Parga Construction of Newton will open the parking lot west of N. Fifth Street between E. Iron Avenue and E. Ash Street. During a period of just seven weeks, including a number of rain days, Vogts Parga and their subcontractors:. ●Removed and replaced 3,336 square yards of...
Stolen SUV located hours later in south Salina parking lot
An SUV stolen from a central Salina parking lot Monday was found later in the day in the southern part of the city. Officers were sent to the parking lot of Salina Regional Health Center, 400 S. Santa Fe Avenue, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday for the report of a vehicle theft. A 2013 Ford Explorer that had been left unlocked with the keys inside was missing from the parking lot, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
No Salina City Commission meeting today
The Salina City Commission will not meet on Monday due to the date falling on the fifth Monday of the month. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the city commission will be on Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street.
Saline County Health Department offers back-to-school vaccine tips
The Saline County Health Department is experiencing extremely high call volume for back-to-school vaccinations. If you are seeking an appointment from the Health Department, please note:. ●We understand this may be stressful, but we expect our staff to be treated with respect. Please be polite. We are working hard...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Harper, Ashton Dwayne; 25; Rochester, Minn. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving While Suspended. No...
Kansas man to perform on NBC's "The Voice"
Justin Aaron, Junction city, heads into the knockout round of "The Voice" on NBC beginning Monday. Aaron said they are three-way knockouts. "So you tune in at 7 p.m. and you will get to see me on the stage and if I get to go the next round." Live playoffs then follow the knockouts.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Eric Carlson!
Congratulations to Eric Carlson of Salina, the Week 8 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Eric, who scored 13 of 15 points, wins two tickets and a parking pass to the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday. Although the season has begun, you still...
Two hospitalized in Salina after SUV rollover accident
SALINE COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Toyota 4-Runner driven by Trevin A. Chandler, 22, Pearland, Texas, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile north of Assaria Road. The SUV drifted off to...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 22-28
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BAKER, JOSHUA DALE; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/possess w/intent to use drug...
Salina man lands in jail after blood alcohol level found to be 4 times legal limit
A Salina man was arrested Sunday morning after he was found to have a blood alcohol level that was more than four times the legal limit. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. College Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for the report of a possible intoxicated driver in a white Mini Cooper swerving and hitting the curb multiple times. When they arrived, the found the car running in the middle of the street. The driver, identified as Korey Steinle, 24, of Salina, appeared to be passed out in the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Salina man wanted on warrant also arrested on requested drug, gun charges
A Salina man who had an active warrant was arrested Sunday night on multiple drug and firearm charges as well. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer saw David Boeschling, 24, of Salina, standing in the parking lot of the Airliner Motel, 781 N. Broadway Boulevard, at approximately 9:20 p.m. Sunday, and knew that he had an active failure to appear warrant from Salina Municipal Court.
Kansas Secretary of State warns of election misinformation
TOPEKA — Text messages being sent to Kansas voters may be misleading, if those people wait until election day to vote. On Monday, the Kansas Secretary of State's office warned of misinformation sent in text messages to voters. According to a screenshot of text message provided to Democratic Rep....
Salina man arrested on requested drug charges after Monday incident
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
Lady Trojans claim state XC three-peat while Trojans finish runner up
For the Southeast of Saline cross country teams, every mile put in over the summer, every run completed in practice, and every meet from the opener to regionals, is all in preparation for a shot at state glory. For the girl’s team, even though these words had been uttered in...
