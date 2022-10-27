Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Prince William Forced to Confirm His Relationship With Kate Middleton During a Never Have I Ever Game? Prince of Wales’ Ex-girlfriend Carly Massy-Birch Outed Him
Prince William dated a handful of women before he eventually ended up with Kate Middleton, and there's no denying the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship were very much like a fairytale. After dating for a decade, with two brief breakups in between, the couple finally tied the knot in 2011.
Meghan Markle SHOULD Curtsy to Kate Middleton Now That She Is the Princess of Wales — Why Some Royal Watchers Think That Will Not Happen
Now that Kate Middleton is the Princess of Wales, Meghan Markle should curtsy when greeting her, but some royal watchers think that may not happen.
Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Almost in Tears’ When Prince Harry Publicly Admitted Feud: ‘William Was Shocked,’ Expert Says
Prince William was reportedly upset when Prince Harry admitted their relationship was rocky, an expert says. William reached out to his brother who ultimately rejected him.
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Now That Camilla Parker Bowles Is Queen Consort She No Longer Has to Do This 1 Thing to Other Members of the Royal Family
Camilla Parker Bowles has gone from the mistress of then-Prince Charles to being the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
ETOnline.com
Why Camilla, Queen Consort Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles' Coronation (Exclusive)
Camilla, Queen Consort is pulling for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend King Charles III's coronation. ET royal expert Katie Nicholl explained why the Queen Consort wants the couple to attend, and why she thinks their attendance could put an end to the ongoing tension amongst the royal family.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Made a Special Plan for Prince Andrew Before Her Death
Find out what arrangements Queen Elizabeth reportedly made for Prince Andrew knowing that King Charles was going to push him further outside the royal fold.
womansday.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
The relationship between King Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, seems to be tense. One decision that the new king made reportedly left his son feeling heartbroken.
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft."The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times," the source spilled, referring to Harry's ghost-writer. "They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away."KING CHARLES TO BAN...
Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title Hints At 'Deep Shame': Royal Biographer
Hours after Prince Harry’s long-rumored memoir, Spare, was announced on Thursday, October 27, it seems there may be some clarity behind the book’s cryptic title. Allegedly harkening back to the expression "the heir and the spare” often thrown at Harry and brother Prince William, this moniker seemingly hints at the “deep shame” the royal felt growing up alongside his older sibling, the future King of England, according to biographer Angela Levin.
Popculture
King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed
King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist
Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision. "I wouldn't be...
Royal Expert Calls Prince Harry’s Memoir Title a ‘Personal Dig’ at Prince William
A royal expert believes Prince Harry's new memoir title 'Spare' is a 'personal dig against Prince William.' Neil Sean discusses the title and why it's 'cruel to attack your brother.'
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
King Charles III’s ‘Intention’ Is to ‘Try and Work Things out’ With Prince William and Prince Harry
Royal author Katie Nicholl says King Charles has every 'intention' of healing the royal family 'rift' because otherwise, it will 'hang over his reign.'
Harry’s memoir revelations could leave the royal family reeling
The royal family will be bracing itself for revelations from the Duke of Sussex’s memoirs which could plunge the monarchy into crisis. With the King just weeks into his new role as head of state, his son Harry is likely to bring up their troubled relationship, airing potentially damaging matters.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince Harry Is BROKE! Meghan Should Marry Elon Musk, Says Royal Expert
When we think of the royal family, we don’t often think of financial struggles. After all, King Charles III just inherited (tax-free!) an estate estimated to be worth half a billion dollars from his dear departed mum. Quite a tidy sum, innit?. But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Comments / 2