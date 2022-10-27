ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince William Forced to Confirm His Relationship With Kate Middleton During a Never Have I Ever Game? Prince of Wales’ Ex-girlfriend Carly Massy-Birch Outed Him

Prince William dated a handful of women before he eventually ended up with Kate Middleton, and there's no denying the fact that the Prince and Princess of Wales' relationship were very much like a fairytale. After dating for a decade, with two brief breakups in between, the couple finally tied the knot in 2011.
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
womansday.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
OK! Magazine

Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft

As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft."The book has been back and forth between Harry and JR Moehringer and the publishers a few times," the source spilled, referring to Harry's ghost-writer. "They wanted more than was in the first draft, and then Harry wanted to refine things after the Queen passed away."KING CHARLES TO BAN...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir Title Hints At 'Deep Shame': Royal Biographer

Hours after Prince Harry’s long-rumored memoir, Spare, was announced on Thursday, October 27, it seems there may be some clarity behind the book’s cryptic title. Allegedly harkening back to the expression "the heir and the spare” often thrown at Harry and brother ​​Prince William, this moniker seemingly hints at the “deep shame” the royal felt growing up alongside his older sibling, the future King of England, according to biographer Angela Levin.
Popculture

King Charles III's Nickname for Meghan Markle Revealed

King Charles III reportedly has a very odd nickname for Meghan Markle. In her book The New Royals, royal expert Katie Nicholl reports that the new monarch calls the former Suits actress "tungsten" as a term of endearment. The nickname came about in Markle's early days as a working member, just ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
