ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Kanye West’s Donda Academy reopens ‘with a vengeance’ hours after closing

By Riley Cardoza
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reopened “with a vengeance” — just hours after announcing its closing.

The Simi Valley, Calif., school sent an email to parents and staff late Wednesday asking them to join together “in worship for the return of Donda Academy” the following morning.

“With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” the message, obtained by TMZ, continued. “The children of Donda are going to change the world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=436zDL_0ip1CFfV00
Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reopened hours after shutting down.

“Apologies for the late email!” the missive concluded. “See you bright and early!”

Approximately four hours prior, Donda Academy attendees received an alert from principal Jason Angell announcing the school’s shutdown amid West’s anti-Semitism scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx41T_0ip1CFfV00
"We are back and returning with a vengeance!" read an email to parents and staff. fchwpo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EF0Nb_0ip1CFfV00
"We are back and returning with a vengeance!" read an email to parents and staff. fchwpo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mq9YG_0ip1CFfV00
"We are back and returning with a vengeance!" read an email to parents and staff. fchwpo/Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2Ckz_0ip1CFfV00
"We are back and returning with a vengeance!" read an email to parents and staff. Donda Academy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xj5Y_0ip1CFfV00
"We are back and returning with a vengeance!" read an email to parents and staff. Donda Academy

“At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately,” the email read. “THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

The correspondence went on to describe plans to “assist all families during this transition,” noting the school’s “intention to begin afresh in September 2023.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kd7EF_0ip1CFfV00
West’s K-12 school initially shared its intention to close until September 2023.

West, 45, opened the institution in August, naming it after his late mother. (Donda West died in November 2007 at age 58 after undergoing plastic surgery.)

The following month, the rapper shared his intentions for his and ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s four kids — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — to attend Donda Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2teBcG_0ip1CFfV00
West has pressured Kim Kardashian to send their kids to Donda Academy since it opened in August.

The Grammy winner sent Kardashian, 42, his “idea” via text, asking for their little ones to split time between his K-12 school and their current private school.

West alleged in a since-deleted Instagram post later in September that he had a “good meeting” with the reality star about their children’s future schooling.

The “Gold Digger” performer has been under fire all month after making anti-Semitic remarks on social media and in interviews.

Not only have John Legend and more celebrities distanced themselves from the Yeezy creator over his hate speech, but brands including Adidas and Balenciaga have cut ties with him.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesource.com

Kanye West Spotted on a Date With Brazilian Model Juliana Nalú

Kanye West seemingly has a new bae. Once again opting for a model, Ye hit the Hollywood streets with 24-year-old Brazilian model Juliana Nalú. According to TMZ, this is one of a series of dates for the two. This time, the duo checked out the Swedish film Triangle of Sadness.
Complex

New Report Details Kanye West’s Alleged ‘Obsession’ With Hitler, Wanted to Name Album After Him

Sources who have worked with the artist formerly known as Kanye West have claimed he’s long-held a fascination with Hitler. CNN reports that several people who have been close to Ye said he once wanted to name an album after the Nazi leader. “He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people,” said one business executive, who chose to remain anonymous. Those in his close circle were apparently “fully aware” of his alleged interest in Hitler, and four sources said his 2018 album Ye was at one point almost named Hitler.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Banned From Upcoming High School Tournament

Kanye West’s words are now affecting the basketball players at Donda Academy. Kanye West has made some inflammatory comments about a plethora of topics as of late, and it has led to some big consequences. These days, it seems like Ye is being dropped by everybody. For instance, Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown just left Donda Sports, while Adidas is officially dropping Kanye’s Yeezy brand.
iheart.com

Kanye West Is Being Sued By A Miami Studio For $145k

If you're on the internet, you're probably already aware of all the backlash Kanye West is getting online. But, in case you're unaware, here's a rundown of everything going on. On top of all of this, it's now come out that Kanye is being sued by a Miami studio for...
MIAMI, FL
Margaret Minnicks

Kanye West is no longer a billionaire

Kanye West began this year with an estimated net worth of $2 billion because of the release of Donda 2 and his high-profile fashions. Ye, as he is now legally known, is no longer a billionaire. That's because he lost $1.5 billion after weeks of antisemitic comments that he refuses to apologize for. His major sponsors have dropped him.
The Independent

Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit

A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy