Letitia Wright honors Chadwick Boseman with ‘Wakanda Forever’ premiere look

By Kristin Contino
 5 days ago

Chadwick Boseman’s memory lives on with his “Black Panther” co-star.

Letitia Wright walked the purple carpet last night for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere, paying tribute to the late actor by wearing a crystal-embellished suit that brought back memories of Boseman’s 2018 Oscars outfit.

Wearing a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders, the 28-year-old actress looked stunning as she attended the premiere, which was held at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The slim-fitting trouser suit, which is part of the British fashion house’s spring/summer 2023 pre-collection, looked strikingly similar to the Givenchy outfit Boseman wore to the Academy Awards the year the first Marvel film was released.

Wright mimicked the pose her co-star Boseman made on the red carpet.
“This kinda f—ed me up a little,” one fan tweeted , including a side-by-side comparison of the two “Black Panther” stars with the same wrists-crossed Wakanda Forever salute.

While the late actor — who died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43 —  rocked a long black suit jacket with silver embroidery, Wright’s version featured a sexy cutout back, with the crystals forming a racerback style, crossing the shoulders like a harness.

Chadwick Boseman posed on the red carpet at the 2018 Oscars in a Givenchy Couture suit with similar embellishments.
Wright added glittering diamond hoop earrings, a large cocktail ring and a sparkling bracelet to her look, wearing black shoes with a block heel.

The Marvel star — who was hospitalized after a stunt accident on the “Wakanda Forever” set — plays Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, in the first installment of the series. Based on the film’s trailer, many fans believe Wright takes on the rold of Black Panther herself in the sequel.

In addition to playing his on-screen sister, the actress told Page Six last month that Boseman was like a sibling to her in real life, too.

“Chad will follow me everywhere I go, he’s my brother [and] he will be with me forever,” she said at the premiere of “The Silent Twins.”

And when asked about the new “Black Panther” sequel, she said fans should get ready for a fast-paced ride.

“You can expect a lot in the sequel. It’s jam-packed… it’s a lot of fun, adventure, surprises.”

Wright sported glittering hoop earrings and smokey eye makeup to coordinate with her suit.
Page Six

