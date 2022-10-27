ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker team up to launch wellness line

By Melissa Minton
From partners in life to partners in business.

Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with husband Travis Barker on a line of all-natural, vegan and cruelty-free products for the rocker’s Barker Wellness line, which recently expanded into skincare .

The collection includes three products — two kinds of bath flakes , a body oil and a body butter — priced at $40 for the oil and $35 for the rest. The line’s available to shop only on the Barker Wellness and Poosh websites, naturally.

“My obsession with taking baths, wellness, and taking care of my body has led me to this collaboration — and I could not be happier with how the products turned out. I hope you love this line as much as we do, and that they become a part of your daily routine like they are ours,” Kardashian, 43, said in a press release.

“Kourtney and I live and love health and wellness. Creating products we love and need to help with recovery and wellness is fun to share with the world,” Barker, 46, added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cth6_0ip1CC1K00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GL0XT_0ip1CC1K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v1tmt_0ip1CC1K00

The bath flakes — available in Rejuvenate and Calm varieties — both incorporate magnesium sourced directly from the ancient Zechstein seabed, with the former also using lava clay from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco and the latter boasting OptiMSM (Methylsulfonylmethane), an organic sulfur-containing compound that can help maximize exercise related benefits and the post-workout reset, according to the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ZBPy_0ip1CC1K00
“Now that I’m officially a Barker, I thought it was only right to have some Kourtney Barker Wellness products,” the reality star said in a statement.
Barker Wellness

The body oil contains a blend of organic oils like jojoba, sweet almond and lavender, with the body butter featuring a blend of similar ingredients in whipped shea butter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36fOWd_0ip1CC1K00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjXmG_0ip1CC1K00

Kravis is clearly focusing on health and wellness (not to mention money) of late; while this marks their first actual product collaboration, the Blink-182 drummer appeared in the promotional shoot for Kourt’s new Lemme Fall in Love tincture, which promises to “[help] open your heart to fall in love.”

Clearly, the stars don’t need assistance in that department.

Community Policy