Thrillist
This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe
New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
Time Out Global
This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast.
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
Black Friday hotel deals: Where to book and save big
We've got you covered, whether you're headed to the Bahamas or need a cheap rate at Motel 6.
ZDNet
Airline backtracks on AirTag ban in checked luggage
German carrier Lufthansa has backtracked on a ban it imposed on activated Apple AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers in checked-in luggage due to apparent safety risks. After rumors circulated last week about Lufthansa's ban on AirTags, the airline confirmed in a tweet it was "banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off".
ZDNet
Delta and American Airlines are making big changes (but not for everyone)
Yes, the last couple of years have been dismal for air travel, but we're emerging on the other side. Now, there'll be joys. There'll be real customer service. There might even be free food. Yes, of course I'm getting carried away, but some of the biggest airlines are generating some...
Is It Cheaper To Book Your Holiday Vacation in Advance or Last Minute?
Experts from all over the travel industry are bracing for a hectic holiday season. "Consumers are looking to make up for moments lost during the pandemic and travel more than ever before," said Lauren...
Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane
Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
Houston Chronicle
The New Lufthansa First-Class Suite Is Ridiculous
Late last week, German carrier Lufthansa announced a new product generation — “Allegris” — which is set to include new experiences in all classes…but none more so than first class. “For the very first time in the company’s history, the Lufthansa First Class is receiving...
Avoiding checking in your bag on your next flight? 1 out of 6 travelers' bags were mishandled this summer
A recent survey of American travelers finds that more are changing their flying behaviors and not checking in their bags.
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members
For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Holiday flights will be pricey and packed. Here are 5 things to know before you book
Airlines and travel websites say that bookings for holiday travel are strong despite higher airfares, as pandemic-weary travelers seem willing to pay.
Planning a trip to the big game? Here are the best travel deals to — and in — Los Angeles
Traveling to — and staying in — Los Angeles for the big game doesn't have to be expensive. We take a look at some of the best flight and hotel deals you can still score.
ABC News
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
With less than a month until Thanksgiving and just under 60 days until Christmas, 'tis officially the season for holiday travel planning. Whether consumers are booking flights and hotels or need insight to save time and alleviate stress at the airport, travel experts shared their top tips and data with "Good Morning America" to help guide them toward the path of least resistance.
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
The Best Black Friday Luggage Deals of 2022 So Far
Black Friday luggage deals have never been easier to shop since stores started listing sales online. Holding out for major sales like Black Friday results in substantial savings on the best luggage sets. Whether you’re planning a holiday getaway, updating an old luggage set or gifting a new suitcase to the jetsetter in your life, secure savings on the best luggage brands!
Wyndham Destinations Gifts Travelers With Savings of up to 25% off at Domestic and International Vacation Resorts This Holiday Season
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, is ringing in the holiday season with savings of up to 25% off 60 resorts in popular domestic and international travel destinations through its Extra Holidays vacation rentals portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005008/en/ Wyndham Destinations celebrates the holiday season with savings of up to 25% off 60 resorts in popular domestic and international travel destinations through its Extra Holidays vacation rentals portal. (Photo: Business Wire)
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
Rainy season has arrived, and so have discounts on Columbia's waterproof outerwear
The rainiest and chilliest days of the season are coming to the Bay Area.
Thrillist
This Budget Airline's Halloween Sale Has $39 Flights for Travel in November & December
You don't need a thinkpiece on inflation to know that the holidays are expensive. It is always an expensive time of year. You might be buying gifts. You're dropping some extra cash on a Thanksgiving spread. Travel costs are rising. And, now, you're dealing with inflation that is seeing companies making record profits.
