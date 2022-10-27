Josh Flagg, 37, already thinking about marriage with 23-year-old boyfriend

Josh Flagg doesn’t date just for fun.

The “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star, 37, tells Page Six in an exclusive new interview that he is already thinking about marrying his 23-year-old boyfriend — and fellow real estate agent — Andrew Beyer.

“I don’t think I’d be dating somebody that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life with because that’s just otherwise filling time,” he says while promoting his new book, “The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation.”

“One of my really close friends the other day was saying, ‘Yeah, I have no plans to marry my girlfriend,’” Flagg adds.

“I’m like, ‘Why are you guys together the last five years? Don’t you want to be partners? What are you waiting for? What’s the purpose? You’re not getting any younger.’”

Flagg went Instagram-official with Beyer in April — just one month after Page Six broke the news that the Bravolebrity was divorcing his husband, Bobby Boyd .

“In my previous relationship, everything was a fight and everything was, you know, competing with me,” Flagg tells us, reflecting on his dynamic with Boyd, 36, who also works in real estate and appeared on “MDLLA.”

“Andrew’s like, ‘I don’t give a s–t. I hope you’re the most successful person.’ My previous person … his actions would imply [the opposite]. … Anything I did, it was always, ‘Oh, this was handed to you, this was that, you didn’t … create your business.’ … It was just not nice.”

Flagg says he tries to “avoid contact” with Boyd, though they have managed to keep their separation amiable — for the most part.

“We’re cordial. Well, I guess it depends on the day of the week or it depends on what he wants,” he admits. “I would say that we are cordial.”

Flagg believes his relationship with Boyd — whom he wed in a lavish September 2017 affair at the Beverly Hills Hotel — taught him valuable lessons that have informed his approach to courting Beyer.

“I learned a lot. I think I was a pretty good boyfriend before. I mean, obviously the other person would probably disagree. I think I learned to be a little less selfish. … I definitely matured,” he explains.

“There’s three sides to every story: my side, his side and the truth. What the reality is, it’s somewhere in the middle. But I think I learned … not to ever allow myself to be in a toxic relationship again,” Flagg continues, without elaboration. “I would never put up with that s–t again.”

And so far, he hasn’t had to with Beyer.

“Everything is going amazing. He’s perfect. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Flagg gushes, noting that it “wasn’t hard” for Beyer to steal his heart. “Take a look at him. He’s sweet, and he supports me.”

The TV personality is so smitten that he dedicated his latest literary project to Beyer.

“To Andrew. You put the biggest smile on my face every day,” he writes at the start of “The Deal.” “I love you more than words.”

Despite their 14-year age gap, Flagg tells Page Six that he and his beau are on the same page.

“In some ways I’d say that Andrew’s more mature than I am,” he points out. “I probably have the maturity of a 28-year-old, and I’d say he probably has the maturity of a 28-year-old, so we kind of meet in the middle.”

“The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation” is in stores now.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” Season 14 premieres Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.