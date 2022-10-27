ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Josh Flagg, 37, already thinking about marriage with 23-year-old boyfriend

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpKkD_0ip1C9SO00

Josh Flagg doesn’t date just for fun.

The “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star, 37, tells Page Six in an exclusive new interview that he is already thinking about marrying his 23-year-old boyfriend — and fellow real estate agent — Andrew Beyer.

“I don’t think I’d be dating somebody that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life with because that’s just otherwise filling time,” he says while promoting his new book, “The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation.”

“One of my really close friends the other day was saying, ‘Yeah, I have no plans to marry my girlfriend,’” Flagg adds.

“I’m like, ‘Why are you guys together the last five years? Don’t you want to be partners? What are you waiting for? What’s the purpose? You’re not getting any younger.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tohy_0ip1C9SO00
Josh Flagg, who is dating Andrew Beyer, tells Page Six that he has another marriage on his mind.

Flagg went Instagram-official with Beyer in April — just one month after Page Six broke the news that the Bravolebrity was divorcing his husband, Bobby Boyd .

“In my previous relationship, everything was a fight and everything was, you know, competing with me,” Flagg tells us, reflecting on his dynamic with Boyd, 36, who also works in real estate and appeared on “MDLLA.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyEIs_0ip1C9SO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ec3h6_0ip1C9SO00

“Andrew’s like, ‘I don’t give a s–t. I hope you’re the most successful person.’ My previous person … his actions would imply [the opposite]. … Anything I did, it was always, ‘Oh, this was handed to you, this was that, you didn’t … create your business.’ … It was just not nice.”

Flagg says he tries to “avoid contact” with Boyd, though they have managed to keep their separation amiable — for the most part.

“We’re cordial. Well, I guess it depends on the day of the week or it depends on what he wants,” he admits. “I would say that we are cordial.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v72nt_0ip1C9SO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmg8C_0ip1C9SO00

Flagg believes his relationship with Boyd — whom he wed in a lavish September 2017 affair at the Beverly Hills Hotel — taught him valuable lessons that have informed his approach to courting Beyer.

“I learned a lot. I think I was a pretty good boyfriend before. I mean, obviously the other person would probably disagree. I think I learned to be a little less selfish. … I definitely matured,” he explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFftn_0ip1C9SO00
Flagg’s new book, “The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation,” hit stores on Oct. 4.

“There’s three sides to every story: my side, his side and the truth. What the reality is, it’s somewhere in the middle. But I think I learned … not to ever allow myself to be in a toxic relationship again,” Flagg continues, without elaboration. “I would never put up with that s–t again.”

And so far, he hasn’t had to with Beyer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vs0AH_0ip1C9SO00
Flagg says he “definitely matured” after breaking up with Boyd earlier this year.
joshflagg1/Instagram

“Everything is going amazing. He’s perfect. He’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” Flagg gushes, noting that it “wasn’t hard” for Beyer to steal his heart. “Take a look at him. He’s sweet, and he supports me.”

The TV personality is so smitten that he dedicated his latest literary project to Beyer.

“To Andrew. You put the biggest smile on my face every day,” he writes at the start of “The Deal.” “I love you more than words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCIdG_0ip1C9SO00
Flagg calls Beyer, who is also a real estate agent, “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”
joshflagg1/Instagram

Despite their 14-year age gap, Flagg tells Page Six that he and his beau are on the same page.

“In some ways I’d say that Andrew’s more mature than I am,” he points out. “I probably have the maturity of a 28-year-old, and I’d say he probably has the maturity of a 28-year-old, so we kind of meet in the middle.”

“The Deal: Secrets of Mastering the Art of Negotiation” is in stores now.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” Season 14 premieres Thursday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Billie Eilish, 20, goes Instagram-official with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31

Backlash be damned, she’s happier than ever. Billie Eilish made her controversial relationship with her much-older boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, Instagram-official early Tuesday. The “TV” singer, 20, shared a carousel of photos from her weekend of Halloween celebrations, including one of her and the Neighbourhood vocalist, 31, in costume as...
Page Six

Sutton Stracke on Kathy Hilton’s ‘RHOBH’ ultimatum: She can’t play ‘God’

Sutton Stracke slammed Kathy Hilton’s ultimatum that she will not return to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” if her co-stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are still part of the cast. “I don’t think any of us have that capability,” the luxury store owner, 51, told Page Six during the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater in New York City on Thursday night. “I don’t want anything to do with that – it’s like playing God.” Stracke added that despite the tense Season 12 reunion, she felt “relaxed” and is happy to move on with her life —...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Matthew Perry reveals whether ‘Friends’ co-stars reached out about his memoir

Matthew Perry has heard from a “few” of his “Friends” co-stars ahead of the release of his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actor told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” Monday that he hopes Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox read his book, which hits stores Tuesday. “I’ve gotten some really nice texts from a few of them already, and the book isn’t even out yet,” Perry, 53, said. “So hopefully, [I get] more,” he continued. “It’s very important to me that I didn’t go after anyone and I wasn’t gossipy [in the book].” The...
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Page Six

Sophia Grace, 19, said she ‘couldn’t face’ her dad with pregnancy news

see also ‘Ellen’ alum Sophia Grace Brownlee, 19, claps back at pregnancy criticism The expectant singer noted that she has also received "so... What of updating the grandparents-to-be? Sophia Grace Brownlee of “Ellen” fame revealed how she went about telling her parents she was pregnant before publicly announcing the huge news. The 19-year-old dished that, while both her parents eventually became “really happy” that they’d soon be grandparents, it took some warming up. “The first person that actually knew was my mom,” the child star-turned-influencer told E! News. “My mom’s reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.’ But she just...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner reveals her seven ‘wild’ dogs ‘bit Kendall on the ass’

Maybe they thought she wasn’t on the guest list?. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her rowdy pooch posse chomped down on sister Kendall Jenner’s derrière. “I have seven dogs, and they’re wild,” the makeup mogul told friend Hailey Bieber on the model’s Halloween episode of “Who’s in my bathroom?”
Page Six

Why fans think Gisele Bündchen shaded Tom Brady in divorce announcement

Fans are convinced Gisele Bündchen shaded Tom Brady following the couple’s divorce on Friday. Eagle-eyed social media users noticed the supermodel’s specific word choice in her statement, which appeared to make it clear that she has always put her family first — unlike Brady, who reportedly chose football over saving their marriage. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” Bündchen, 42, wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” Her statement differed from that of the NFL quarterback, who wrote, “We are blessed...
Page Six

Tom Brady hoped to go ‘unnoticed’ on Halloween after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady didn’t let his divorce from Gisele Bündchen hinder Halloween with their kids. “We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night,” Brady said on his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” on Monday, hours before festivities began. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, said his block tends to get “pretty intense” with trick-or-treaters because of its accessibility, but he hoped to go “somewhat unnoticed” in his Grim Reaper costume, which completely covered his face. “Hopefully I’m somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves,” he said. “It...
Page Six

Andy Cohen reveals contents of Lisa Rinna’s untouched reunion envelopes

But now, he said it. Days after the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion wrapped, Andy Cohen addressed fans’ lingering desperation to know what was inside the untouched manilla envelopes Lisa Rinna brought with her to the set that day. On the latest episode of his SiriusXM radio show, “Andy Cohen Live,” the the Bravo boss revealed that the envelopes contained “receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu.” “We just wound up cutting it all out,” he explained, adding that “there were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations.” In fact, Cohen, 54,...
Page Six

Master P’s 25-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller’s cause of death revealed

Master P’s daughter Tytyana Miller’s cause of death has been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication at a private residence, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner (via People). The rapper, 52, mourned Miller’s death in a May 29 Instagram post, two days after she died. “Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he wrote at the time. “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.” Master P’s son Romeo Miller also mourned Tytyana via Instagram...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Travis Scott parties in Miami without Kylie Jenner after cheating denial

Travis Scott spent Halloween weekend partying solo in Miami following recent accusations that the rapper cheated on Kylie Jenner with an Instagram model. The “Sickomode” rapper performed poolside at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach to celebrate the Liv Golf tournament before heading to megaclub E11even where he rolled up at nearly 4 a.m. to party with friends.
MIAMI, FL
E! News

See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween

Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Page Six

Lisa Rinna embraces ‘biggest bully in Hollywood’ label on Halloween

Own it, baby. In the spirit of Halloween, Lisa Rinna proudly took ownership of the “biggest bully in Hollywood” label that Kathy Hilton gave her. The actress posted a photo on Instagram Monday of a pumpkin decorated to look just like her with her signature hair, lips and a sign that read, “The Biggest Bully in Hollywood.” “I Win 🎃👻😂 #halloween,” Rinna, 59, captioned the picture. Her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star and BFF Erika Jayne co-signed the post by writing in the comments section, “😂😂😂.” Hilton, 63, dubbed Rinna the “biggest bully in Hollywood” during the “RHOBH” Season 12 reunion, which aired last...
Page Six

Pregnant Hilary Swank gives baby bump update on Halloween: ‘My little pumpkins’

Pregnant Hilary Swank celebrated Halloween with a rare baby bump update. “#HappyHalloween from me, Pumpkin Moon and my PumpTwins 🤣,” the expectant star wrote via Instagram Monday, referencing her dog and her upcoming arrivals. The 48-year-old, who rocked a “My Little Pumpkins” tee in the social media upload, concluded with the hashtags “#SetLife” and “#HairAndMakeupTrailer.” “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay commented, “Ohhhhh this just made my heart sing!! love you❤️❤️❤️.” The actresses have been longtime friends since meeting on the “ER” set, and Hargitay, 58, was the maid of honor at Swank’s 2018 wedding to Philip Schneider. The “Alaska Daily” star announced last...
Page Six

Page Six

152K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy