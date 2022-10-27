Read full article on original website
Halloween Exclusive: Cryptids, Conspiracies, And Fortnite
‘Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know’ is live in iHeartLand right now!
Upworthy
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
These Adult Halloween Costumes Let You Channel The Spirit Of The Spooky Season
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Halloween is approaching, which means it’s the time of year you can be anything...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Dog owners share snaps of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween
DEVILISH dog owners have been sharing snaps online of their maleficent mutts all dressed up for Halloween. The mutts, who you would not want to cross on a late night walkies, have been taking the internet by storm. Costumes have been inspired by a wide variety of sources as they...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
The history of Halloween in under 10 minutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Was Halloween always about dressing up and getting candy? Author and screenwriter Lisa Morton tells CBS 2 she has become one of the world's leading experts on Halloween. Morton takes us back to even before the holiday was born, as it originated from an ancient Celtic festival and the Christian's All Saints Day. She debunks some folklore myths, walks through the original purpose of trick-or-treating and the new rise in popularity of haunted attractions.
Why do we wear bedsheets as a ghost costume? A closer look at its creepy, yet practical origins
For centuries, the cliched "bedsheet ghost" — consisting of a plain white sheet with two cutout holes for eyes — has been a classic representation of dead spirits, especially in entertainment and pop culture. Take for example the third episode of "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!," in which a...
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Believe It or Not, a Lot of Famous People Have Died on Halloween
It's that time of year again! Halloween is really the only time of year when indulging our spooky fantasies is socially accepted, so why not take it a little bit beyond jack-o-lanterns and candy?. Indeed, the true roots of Halloween are much spookier, and a lot has happened over the...
Celebrities share their spooky outfits online over Halloween weekend
Hollywood celebrities shared their spooky looks online as they pulled out all the stops for the Halloween weekend.Lizzo, the Kardashian-Jenners, Cardi B and Paris Hilton were among those showing off impressive outfits at star-studded parties. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)The Truth Hurts singer posted a series of pictures of her in costume as Miss Piggy – “the notorious P I G” – who she described as “the epitome of grace (and) style”.“A tribute to my forever...
Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ Set a Guinness World Record for Most Jump Scares
In a spooky new Netflix series from Mike Flanagan (creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, among other horror offerings) and Leah Fong, a group of terminally ill teenagers try to scare each other silly with ghost stories. The Midnight Club, based on a novel by Christopher Pike, might make you jump with fear a record-breaking number of times—literally.
Atlas Obscura
The Spooky Science of Why Mirrors Can Freak Us Out So Much
Beyond the Las Vegas Strip’s dazzling lights, something darker awaits Sin City visitors who venture into celebrity ghost hunter Zak Bagans’s Haunted Museum. There, the spooky memorabilia ranges from Ted Bundy’s glasses to fragments of Charles Manson’s bones, scraped from the incinerator after his body was cremated. There’s also a rather plain-looking mirror, about two feet tall and shaped like a tombstone. Bagans has said that, of his entire collection, it’s one of the things that unnerves him the most.
‘House of the Dragon’ Writer ‘Baffled’ by Thirst for Daemon Targaryen
This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. Chances are good that if you’ve been on Twitter since House of the Dragon premiered back in August, you’ve come across some meme or another thirsting after Daemon Targaryen, the rogue prince played by Matt Smith. Daemon is a...
Julie Powell, Food Blogger Whose Story Inspired ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49
Julie Powell—the writer who chronicled a year cooking her way through the recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking, leading to popular food blog, and later a biopic starring Amy Adams and Meryl Streep—died last week. Her husband told The New York Times on Tuesday that Powell had died of cardiac arrest. She was 49.This is a breaking story and will be updated.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Some 'House of the Dragon' Fans Are Furious Over the Show's Latest Twist
SPOILER ALERT: The following post contains spoilers for the latest episode of HBO's House of the Dragon. The latest episode of House of the Dragon, “The Green Council,” is proving divisive; fans on IMDb mostly like it, for instance, but it has gotten a lot of pushback from viewers who think this was easily the worst episode of the show to date.
All the Sweet & Spooky Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes You May Have Missed
Kids generally love playing dress-up any time of year, but come Halloween, even the adults get involved — including some of the world’s most famous families. While we’re sure many of you did your due diligence on Instagram yesterday, we’ve rounded up every sweet and spooky celebrity kid and family Halloween costume for those of you who were giving your thumbs a break — or delighting in too much candy to focus on the internet’s cutest costumes.
What's the Kennection? #33
Welcome to Kennections, a weekly quiz created by Jeopardy! champion/co-host Ken Jennings. Here's how to play: All five answers to the questions below have something in common. Can you figure it out? (Note: We've given you a hint by showing you how many letters are contained within the answer, but this quiz is not interactive.)
Tina Turner Is Getting the Barbie Treatment
The Queen of Rock and Roll was apparently “very involved in the design process” of her Barbie counterpart.
Mental_Floss
