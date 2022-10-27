ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Pete Nance named to Karl Malone Watch List

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRfit_0ip1BmdZ00

UNC basketball forward Pete Nance received some preseason honors on Thursday, being named as a candidate for the Karl Malone Award.

The award is given to the top power forward in the country at the end of the year and begins with 20 candidates. Nance is one of five ACC players on the list — Kyle Filipowski (Duke), Jayden Gardner (Virginia), Justyn Mutts (Virginia Tech) and Norchad Omier (Miami).

Nance, a transfer from Northwestern, becomes the third Tar Heel at the moment to be named to a preseason watch list, in addition to Caleb Love and Leaky Black .

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Wildcats. Albeit different skill sets, Nance is expected to fill the void left by Brady Manek on last year’s roster.

2023 Karl Malone Award Candidates *

Enrique Freeman Akron Kris Murray Iowa
Ąžuolas Tubelis Arizona KJ Williams LSU
Johni Broome Auburn Donta Scott Maryland
Arthur Kaluma Creighton DeAndre Williams Memphis
DaRon Holmes Dayton Norchad Omier Miami (Fl.)
Kyle Filipowski Duke Pete Nance North Carolina
Jalen Slawson Furman GG Jackson South Carolina
Drew Timme Gonzaga Jayden Gardner Virginia
Jarace Walker Houston Justyn Mutts Virginia Tech
Trayce Jackson-Davis Indiana Graham Ike Wyoming

* Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2022-2023 season *

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy